Everyone is still reeling from the tragic fire and loss of the WVSDB administration building last week. The smoking skeleton remains reminded me of burned out plantations during the Civil War. Things change and time marches on, but things are never the same after such a tragedy.
Stopping by to visit Randy and Wanda Koontz last week was Joe Baker Foley and wife Brenda from Adamsville, Tenn. They also visited his mother Joyce Foley Grant at the Kensington in Cumberland, and also sisters Brenda and Connie.
Belated birthday wishes to Patricia Swann, who celebrated on March 7.
Visiting Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield this past Sunday was her daughter Michele and Eric Briton of Smithsburg. A good friend will be moving out of the area by early summer. Norma is going to move to Smithsburg, close to daughter Michele and family. She will be missed by friends and the community.
Some events coming up are turning our clocks ahead 1 hour on the 13th. Be sure to check your smoke alarms and any other alarms to make sure they are working. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
Then, it’s the wearing of the green on the 17th. Then the big moment everyone has been waiting for: spring begins on the 20th. Only thing is, it’s still March and anything can happen. A few weeks ago, the peepers were peeping, the daffodils are up and we have had a few warm sunny days. I hope Mother Nature doesn’t throw us a curve and invite Suzy Snowflake back to town, just as we are enjoying the elements of spring.
