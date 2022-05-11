AUGUSTA – The junior pageant competition at the Hampshire County Fair will be here before we know it, and they’re seeking numbers.
The junior pageant is scheduled for the Tuesday evening of fair week in July – July 26, to be exact.
Candidates for the competition must check a couple boxes. First, they must be between the age of 5 and 12 years old, and they must be a Hampshire County resident.
There will be 4 age groups: 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old, 9-10 years old and 11-12 years old. The age group of each contestant is determinate on the child’s age by the day of the pageant.
The contest’s entry fee is $15, and each candidate will participate in a sportswear/casual outfit, and their Sunday best-dressed.
The deadline to enter is July 1.
To enter the competition, or for additional information, contact Kathy Buckler at 304-671-3442. She can also be reached through a direct message on Facebook, as well as an email to twobteam@yahoo.com. Put “Junior Pageant” in the subject line, and leave your name, your child’s name and an address.
