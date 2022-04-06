On Sunday, April 17, the Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold an Easter Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. followed by light refreshment, coffee, doughnuts, etc. Sunday school – 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m., where communion will be served. Join them for a morning of worship and fellowship.
Saturday, April 16, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their annual Easter Bake Sale. Barbecued chicken will be available for purchase, which may be preordered from any club member. On the bake sale table, in addition to lots of cakes and cookies, there will be potato salad, spaghetti salad, pickled eggs and beets for sale.
Don’t forget the primary election is coming up soon. There has been an additional precinct added to our district, precinct #2 remains at the Capon Valley View Senior Center. If your precinct has changed, you should receive a new voting card in the mail.
The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue Spring Bash has been scheduled for April 23.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club has scheduled a pre-sold ticket steak dinner for May 7 at 6 p.m. This has usually been a surf & turf dinner, but due to the escalating cost of supplies, it would have made the cost for the meal prohibitive. The menu will consist of an 8 oz. steak, baked potato, green beans, roll, dessert and drink for $20. This is a pre-sold event. Tickets may be purchased from any club member.
Happy birthday wishes to: Becky Smith, April 1; Elias Brill, April 2; Lorrie Vanderlinden, April 3; Jay Pennington, April 5; Ann Rinard, April 12; Nancy Pugh, April 19.
Congratulations to Patrick Cash and Mary, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 9.
