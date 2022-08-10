This is going to be a short column. My blood pressure spiked on Sunday morning at 190/91. Needless to say I am not feeling well. My doctor’s advice was remove yourself from the stressful situation, which is what I have done.
By all accounts, the Hampshire County Fair was a success despite the rain and hot temperatures.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual Sunday school/church picnic on Sunday, Aug. 14. There will not be a worship service at the church on this day.
The family picnic that Ray and Marie Spaid host at their home in High View in August will not be held this year due to health concerns. The Covid and other viruses that are circulating were a concern.
