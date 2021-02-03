Spotlight
MORGANTOWN — Two Hampshire students earned degrees from West Virginia University at the Fall 2020 commencement.
Thirteen earned mention on the President’s List and 20 more are on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
The 2,659 President’s List students carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point average studying full-time. Another 4,078 students on the Dean’s List carried a 3.5 GPA or better.
The graduates are Alexander Alger and Sam Cookman of Romney. Alger earned a degree in exercise physiology and Cookman’s was in energy land management.
The President’s List honorees are Marissa Coyle, Parker Grace, Hannah Lipps, Nathan Wilson and Catherine Wylie, all of Romney; Chance Johnson of High View; Christopher Fontana, Sydney Kaiser, Makayla Kidner and Catlin Monroe, all of Augusta; David Mayfield of Springfield; Alec Oates of Capon Bridge; and Emily Powers of Slanesville.
The Dean’s List honorees are Lillian Buckley, Samuel Cookman, Hannah Householder, Kaley McDermeit, Alexis Ravenscroft, Kellie Schroeder, Luciah Smith and Kendra Wolford, all of Romney; Sara Money, Hannah Corbin, Tyler Diehl and Jordan Clark, all of Capon Bridge; Evan Staley and Amber Hott, both of Augusta; Lindsey Funk of Rio; David Keaton of Springfield; Rachel Killough and Maria Myers, both of Bloomery; Amy LaFollette of High View; and Noah Poore of Slanesville.
Frostburg honors Hampshire duo
FROSTBURG, Md. — A pair of Hampshire County students have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
Students must carry at least 12 credit hours and earn a grade-point average of 3.4 or better on the school’s 4.0 scale.
Both Raye Maguire of Paw Paw and Aaron Smith of Romney carried 4.0 GPAs. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.