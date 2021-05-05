The Capon Valley Ruritan Club is holding a barbecued chicken sale on Saturday, May 8. If you didn’t preorder, come by the clubhouse and purchase your chicken. There will be a bake sale also; a good time to purchase a cake or other baked goods to celebrate Mother’s Day.
The men of the congregation of Timber Ridge Christian Church usually prepare and serve a Mother’s Day breakfast, but due to the coronavirus concerns, they will not be serving breakfast on Mother’s Day. There will be coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. in the parish building prior to Sunday school service at 10 a.m. and morning worship service at 11 a.m.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club still has a scholarship to award to a graduating senior who is planning to attend a vocational or trade school. You still have time to get an application from any member and submit it.
The Club is also making plans for its Fourth of July celebration. The plans are not complete, but there will be barbecued chicken and pork, an antique car show, an auction and live music by the band “Five Alive.”
Happy birthday wishes to Bob Flanagan, May 7; Cecile Smith, May 12; Alana McQuinn, May 14.
Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and to families who are remembering mothers who have passed away.
