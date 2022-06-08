First, I want to mention a few weeks ago I was naming our local graduates in my column and sure enough, I omitted a couple special ones – so here goes. Congratulations to Emma Ramsay and Seth Billmeyer, HHS 2022!
Special happenings for the young children of the surrounding areas will be at Kirby Assembly of God Church: Vacation Bible School is taking place Sunday, June 26 through the 30th, each evening beginning with a meal at 5 p.m. and VBS at 6 p.m.
Recent special celebrations at Kirby A/G Church include the HHS Baccalaureate Service on May 22 and prior to it had been the graduation dinner and a special Mother’s Day event. The Men’s Ministry group enjoyed a special time at the river camp-out, and a baby shower for Molly Landis Eyler.
Ali Twigg of New York was recently home with family for a few days, and Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having time with her. Other recent callers include Amanda Twigg of Yellow Springs, Jim and Kim Dollinger and Rodger and Cindy Twigg.
My heart is heavy today on the death of my nephew, Roger Lee Barnes Jr. of Moorefield, of a massive heart attack. Also, funeral services for Patsy Oates of Augusta today. Last week, attended the funeral for cousin Richard Haines of Augusta and 2 other friends passed away last week, being Wayne Hines of Romney and Evelyn Nazelrod of Martinsburg, being a former Kirby resident for years.
