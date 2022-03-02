AUGUSTA — The Trailblazers 4-H club has been very busy. Several members created posters for the 4-H poster contest, which were displayed in the Hampshire County Library in November.
In December, the Trailblazers partnered with the Augusta United Methodist Women’s Group to provide Christmas presents for a local family. Wrapped gifts were brought to our December meeting when we also enjoyed a holiday party with snacks and games.
In January, some members traveled to the WVU Coliseum as part of the WVU 4-H Days. They enjoyed watching the men’s basketball team take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
In February, Susan Parker from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spoke to the group about native bird species in our backyards and provided instruction on creating an environmentally friendly bird feeder. Also in February, members submitted photos for the county 4-H contest and are looking forward to seeing them on display.
