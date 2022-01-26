“Time. We all know what it is, but few of us can define it. We can’t see it, though we observe its effects all around us. Every birthday, every change in season, that’s time. We can’t touch it, even though we often say we’ve got time on our hands. And, if we cut our hands, then time can fix them, for time (we are told) heals all wounds. Time is impatient; it waits for no ‘man.’ Nor can it keep a secret, for time will tell. Time is a winged chariot, always hovering near. Time is a river, in which we sink or swim. Time is active; it is always running out. And what do we do as time goes by? Can we play it again? Definitely not. Time flies. Time takes its toll. Time is our enemy. Time is our friend. Time is the stranger we can’t comprehend. Time is on our side. Time is a fleeting song. Time is a reaper. We lose time, we waste time, we keep time, we save time, we pass the time. And usually, we don’t have the time.” -Author Unknown
Thought you might like the time poem. As the old saying goes, “Time waits for no one!” We recently lost another member of the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren, Mark Bucklew. He was the son of the late Chester and Violet Bucklew. I remember them well at our church. Mark will be missed by all who knew him, he was the last surviving member of his family. Deepest sympathy to all that knew him.
We had 7 inches of snow here on Monday morning. We had some ice, but did not lose power, for which we were very grateful. Winter is here with the cold below 0, and spring is on its way. With spring coming we will be mowing the grass again, as it will be growing higher all the time. It is all a part of God’s seasons, and He is in control.
I went to J.J.’s in Rio and ate lunch recently. I saw a lot of friends that I have not seen in a long time, and made some new friends. I sure enjoyed my time out.
If anyone has news, please call Holly Simmons or myself. Holly types all the news for us, and I sure appreciate her every day.
Wishing anyone with a birthday a Happy Birthday, and wishing anyone who is currently sick to get well soon. Covid-19 is still around, so stay safe, stay warm, but most of all, enjoy life. Until next time, God Bless.
