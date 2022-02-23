We are anxiously awaiting the early spring weather that was predicted on Feb. 2 by Horn Camp Harry.
Farmers are busy with the winter care of the farm animals and the birth of new calves and lambs being born right now.
Vince Hughes recently was able to spend some time with his brother in South Carolina.
We have lots of birthdays being celebrated in the neighborhood recently. Little Rylee Faith enjoyed her 1st birthday on Jan. 13 with parties with friends and family. Rylee is the daughter of Star Moton and Justin Funk. A nice party honoring Shelby Hulver of Rockoak on her 85th with family and friends was given in Wardensville. Ernie Racey was honored on his 75th birthday with the following family spending the afternoon with him: Cindy and Rodger Twigg, Brad and Laurie Racey, Eddie and Melinda Racey, and Dwight Racey and Betty Racey, Brenda Crites and Preston Poland of Moorefield, and Tim and Tammy Ours, Tayla and Trevor of Baker and Makyla Kinder of Augusta. It was such a joy to have his brother-in-law Preston Poland here, as he is suffering bad health issues and is under Hospice Care now. Other recent guests of the Raceys were: Amanda Twigg of Yellow Springs and Perrt Castco of Ohio, and Jim and Kim Dollinger, Alan and Judy Cox, Dwight Hott, Eric Hott, Dennis Funk and Jase, Greg Rinker, Buster Snider, Wanda Hott and Emma June Grosskopf.
Among other birthday celebrators, we send special wishes to Mrs. Krista Ayers, Richie Lupton, Linda Combs, Kim Lupton, Margie Saville, Wendi Veach, Stephen and Margie Kline and Pyles sisters, Edna and Stella in Winchester, formerly of here, and to Mrs. Margie (Smith) Ruckman, also from Hampshire County and now in Waynesboro, Pa., and is 97 years of age. To all of these and any I missed, I wish you a very happy birthday.
The children of late Ersel and Joann Hott being Teresa Everett (Romney), Timothy Hott (Martinsburg), Tammy Ayers (Horn Camp) and Tracy Orndorff (Delray) and Justin Schooley and Jonas enjoyed time together attending a WVU basketball game in Morgantown against Texas Tech recently.
There have been so many death notices recently of friends and acquaintances that I’m afraid I may miss naming some, but I want each to know I send deepest sympathy and caring thoughts to you. Among recent ones I have on my mind are Mr. James Evans, Pastor Fred Tomlinson (former Pastor of Kirby and Romney Assemblies of God churches), Russell Cheshire, Addie Wood, Dick Shanklin, Brenda Gutshell, and family of Mr. Charles Orndorff of Delray and the family of Denzil Davis Jr. of Augusta.
