The Hampshire Library is excited to announce the award of 2 grants from County United Way, both of which will fund programs related to our nutritional assistance program. The funding from the County United Way Covid-19 Response Fund will ensure community members have free access to necessary products that promote health and well-being, while the Live United grant will support childhood nutrition this summer.
CUW partners with public agencies, organizations, and community leaders to address community needs in Allegany and Garrett Counties in Maryland and Mineral and Hampshire Counties in West Virginia. HCPL is honored to once again work with CUW. We look forward to continuing our efforts to address the needs of our community. You can learn more about CUW and its initiatives at cuw.org.
Summer Reading Program starts June 11 with a kickoff party at the Romney Pool, where you will pick up your SRP gift bag. The party will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Check out HCPL’s website and social media for announcements about SRP crafts and activities. The first SRP craft will be available at the library on Saturday, June 18.
Is your Internet connection at home unreliable? Check out one of our newly upgraded hotspots. We have hotspots available for both regular and educational use. Patrons can check out hotspots for 2 weeks, 1 per household.
June 15 is the 1st Walk with Ease session from the WVU Hampshire County Extension Office. The Arthritis Foundation’s program is designed to reduce the pain of arthritis and improve your overall health. If you need relief from arthritis pain or just want to be active, the Arthritis Foundation’s 6-week program can teach you how to safely make physical activity part of your everyday life. The program includes a guidebook and a walking schedule to get you moving toward better health.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday and Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m. – Computer Help Class.
June 1, 10 a.m. – Nutrition class with WVU Extension.
June 7, 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. Build boats that float. Once you build your boat, test them out to see if they float or sink.
June 11, 1:30-2:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Make a fossil shark tooth necklace.
June 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Summer Reading Program Kickoff Party.
July 15, 10 a.m. – Walk with Ease Program.
June 18, 1-3 p.m. – Treasure Chest Decorating. Open your very own oyster shell to find a pearl.
