“I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me – the task of testifying the good news of God’s grace.” (Acts 20:24)
Birthday wishes to Tammy Lewis, Misty Mulledy, both on May 26; T.C. Alkire, Phillip Bohrer, May 30; Keith Lambert Sr., June 2; Richard Nelson and Michael Moreland and Elmer Glick, June 7.
Anniversary wishes to Donnie and Mel Montgomery and Maynard and Pam Moreland, June 4.
Those celebrating their 90th birthday are Don Weeden, Mary Poland and Laurie Bell Whitacre. Any others please let me know; it’s quite a milestone.
Laurie Thorn is retiring from Hampshire County Schools. She has been a secretary at Slanesville for several years. She is sure going to be missed. Laurie, enjoy those grandchildren.
Graduation 2022 at Hampshire High is Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. No school on Monday, May 30. Early dismissal is May 31, a half day for students. Last day for staff is June 2.
Adalynn Montgomery spent a few days in Morgantown Hospital but is home now and doing OK.
Eddie Heavner was in Winchester Hospital for 8 days and came home Monday. A nice place to visit, but not live. He missed his family. Glad you are home.
Donnie and Mel Montgomery traveled to the Philippines to visit Mel’s family. They were there for a month and had a wonderful time. It had been since 2011 when she was home. Sure am glad they’re back.
Keep the following in your prayers: Eddie Heavner, Gary and Evelyn Kidwell, Jack Bender, Terrie Santymire, Timmy Rannells, Kenny Pownell Sr., Sandy Bohrer, Crystal Moreland, Mary Alice Moreland, Nathan Tracis, Keith Lambert Jr., Judy Dean, Frank Sirk, George Lease, Diane Perry, Skeeter Glover, Scott Bohrer and myself, as I’ll be having a catheterization today.
“Gratitude is the grace that makes the blessings flow.”
