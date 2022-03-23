Happy birthday to my neighbor, Donald Wolford, on Monroe Drive. I believe he is celebrating his 82nd birthday this year. In a few years, I will know what it feels like.
Spring is all around us; look for the signs and sounds of the season. The peepers are one of them; their calls are music to my ears. I have also spotted the yellow blossoms of coltsfoot along the roadway, and this is another marker of spring. I say 2 wild turkeys walking on Christian Church road that same day.
The parsonage committee is making great progress on the Capon Bridge Methodist parsonage. Most repairs, replacements and renovations are nearly finished. The final touch will be refinishing the hardwood floors.
The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club has very graciously welcomed our knitting and crochet group, allowing us to meet there as we work on our projects for the community. Many thanks to the club for hosting us. We welcome new members who want to learn. Meeting time is every Monday at 1 p.m. Come and join us.
The Capon Bridge Library book club will be reading “I’ll Fly Away,” by Kristin Hannah, during the month of April. A discussion will follow at the April meeting.
Early spring flowers are popping up everywhere and so are the accompanying weeds. I have pansies blooming and a few lilies are showing signs of life. Our cat, Cecil, and our 2 dogs, Jessie and Josie, have had their spring checkups and shots. They all got good reports on their exams. I hope my next doctor appointment goes as well. It will soon be time to gather the wild greens and brew up some sassafras tea for a spring tonic.
The Capon Bridge library committee will meet with Dr. Kerns on Monday, March 21 for an afternoon session on planning for their book project. An opportunity to spend time listening to Dr. Kerns is a treasure to the local history lovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.