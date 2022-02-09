The Genealogy Department at HCPL is beginning the early stages of a project to expand access to our archives. Patrons will be connected to thousands of documents in the microfilm collection via a microfilm-scanning device. The scanner will not only allow users to look at microfilm, but also allow it to be digitally imaged. That means you can save, email and even print copies. Out-of-state and remote researchers will also benefit by being able to view documents without physically visiting the genealogy room.
This project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in West Virginia by the State Librarian. However, the opinions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services or the West Virginia Library Commission, and no official endorsement by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services or the West Virginia Library Commission should be inferred.
HCPL thanks the WVLC and IMLS for their generous support. We look forward to helping those with an interest in Hampshire County history learn more about the past by increasing access to our collection.
We would also like to extend a thank you to the Makerspace Program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation for their gift of a 3D printer/laser engraver. This 3D printer will soon be available for educational use. HCPL is excited to be able to incorporate this versatile piece of equipment into your STEM programming.
Please keep an eye on our website and social media for an announcement regarding the status of these technology projects.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11:00 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Feb. 12, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Learn about Intellectual Property (IP) and draft a patent application.
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Raffle Drawing.
Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m. – Family Night. Play a game of Bingo.
Feb. 21 – Closed.
Feb. 22 – Book Club will be meeting to discuss Kristin Hannah’s “The Four Winds.”
