Hope concert, meal on Saturday
A meal and a concert are on tap at Hope Christian Church on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The Bradfields reunion concert starts at 6 p.m. with Grandma’s Favorites leading off at 5:30.
A meal of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, roll, cake and drinks will be served starting at 4 p.m. Come for both food and music — or either — but if you want to be fed, RSVP by calling the Hope office at 304-496-7775 or message on Facebook.
The meal carries a minimum $6 donation; an offering will be collected at the concert.
Proceeds will help fund the Step-Up Conference scheduled for next April 16-17 with Bob Russell.
End of summer bash Saturday
Delray Christian Church will celebrate the end of summer with an afternoon bash on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The free afternoon will food, games and a bouncy house.
Delray Christian Church is on Delray Road about 6.5 miles south of U.S. 50.
Living Waters’ back-to-school bash
Living Waters of Capon Bridge is hosting their annual Back-to-School Bash from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. They’ll be handing out free school supplies, clothes and giving free haircuts.
There will also be live music, games, food, face painting and a craft by The River House.
For more information, email livingwaterscaponbridge@gmail.com.
Student blessings, potluck
Romney Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for worship this Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. at St. Luke’s Chapel on River Road, or at 11 a.m. at the church in town (on the corner of Marsham and Rosemary). They’ll be offering a blessing for students, families, faculty, staff and others in the education field as the new school year begins.
The community is also invited to a potluck/covered dish lunch immediately following 11 a.m. worship at the Romney Presbyterian Church.
St. Stephen’s plans reunion Sunday
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney is having a reunion Aug. 28.
Worship will be at 11 a.m. instead of the usual 9, with the Rev. Warren Frederick celebrating the Eucharist.
Afterward the church will serve up hamburgers, hotdogs and drinks at a covered dish dinner. Weather permitting, games like cornhole and ladder golf will be played outside.
The 1st worship service was held at the building on Main Street on Aug. 9, 1885 — 137 years ago Tuesday. Construction was completed 3 days later.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Food pantries, clothing closet serve CB
Two different food pantries are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Capon Bridge.
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road distributes food from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month,
Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St., has its food pantry open from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, The church’s clothing closet is open at the same time.
Springfield, Augusta pantries open on Tuesday
Food pantries serving the Springfield and Augusta areas are both open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Springfield Assembly of God is at 7637 Cumberland Road.
St. Peter Church of Deliverance is at 536 St. Peter Lane, off Mack Road. Call 304-496-7850 for directions.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
