“Jesus declared, “I am the Bread of Life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.’” John 6:35.
Birthday wishes to Betty Thomas, May 16; Kenny Pownell Jr., May 18; Roger Montgomery Jr., Delyle Moreland and Christina Ginevan, May 19; Paiton Stotler and Sarah Bohrer, May 20; Don Weeden will be 90 on May 22.
Anniversary wishes to Bryon and Carla Wilkins, May 22; Frank and Vivian Scott, May 27.
Capon Chapel Church Vacation Bible School is July 11-15 from 6-8:30. Theme is Zoomerang: Returning to Value of Life.
Light House Assembly in Paw Paw is June 20-24 at 6-8:30. Theme is “Monumental.”
Last day for preschool students is Monday, May 23. No school on May 30 in honor of Memorial Day, and last day for all students is May 31, which is a half-day dismissal. Slanesville Elementary will have a drive-through math day on May 20-22. Drive around school, check out the windows and solve problems.
Hampshire High School graduation will be held on May 27.
Hope everyone had a great Mother’s Day. I celebrated with my family at my son’s house, Gary and Vickie Malcolm. Vickie made a delicious chicken potpie, blueberry dump cake and angel food cake. I received a lot of pretty flowers to decorate my porch. Hummingbirds are enjoying my flowers as much as I am.
Please keep the following members of our community in your thoughts and prayers: Gary and Evelyn Kidwell, Jack Bender, Eddie Heavner, Anna Hamblin, Terrie Santymire, Timmy Rannells, Kenny Pownell Sr., Sandy Bohrer, Keith Lambert, Nathan Travis, Pat George Lease, Billy Kerns, Diane Perry, Crystal Moreland, Gary Skeeter Glover and Scott Bohrer.
“Angels.” God fashioned many angels to carry out His word; they deliver heavenly messages, so His bidding can be heard. Sending words of joy and comfort to sad and lonely souls. They are not to be discouraged. He has all things in control. Angels are sent to little children, to guard and protect. God wants them to depend on Him; He won’t fail them, nor neglect them. God’s angels number in millions. They are sent to every race, letting people know He hears them, and He’s never short on Grace. – Frances C. Wolfe
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
