Happy Father’s Day to all fathers.
Not much news this week. Just want to correct a misprint in my last column regarding the homecoming/memorial service at Timber Ridge Christian Church. The morning worship service will be on Sunday at 11 a.m., not Monday, followed by a carry-in covered dish lunch.
The Relay for Life Celebration, which is usually held at Hampshire High School, will be held this year in Capon Bridge at the fire company grounds. I am a cancer survivor myself, prostate cancer 10 years ago, colon cancer 2 years ago, and am still cancer-free today. I appreciate the efforts to test, treat and cure.
Happy birthday wishes to Jennifer Reid, June 21; Kate Vanderlinden, June 23; and Jack Cornwell, June 27.
Congratulations to Dwayne and Dawana Seldon, Jack and Marlene Cornwell, who will be celebrating wedding anniversaries on June 27.
