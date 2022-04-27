Mark your calendar for the upcoming pancake breakfast at the Grassy Lick Community Center on Saturday, May 7. Come out and support the center and enjoy pancakes, sausage gravy, hash browns, sausage, applesauce, coffee, juice and water. Time is set for 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., and the cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for 6 years and under.
Seems as if the winter weather with snow and sleet, cold temperatures and wind recently had folks upset with Horn Camp Harry, as he is the weather predicting groundhog for this area of West Virginia the 1st week of February, and he promised an early spring – he is a shy ole fellow and is again whispering in the mayor’s ear. He says he got a bit confused when he was pulled from that burrow by such a sweet gal, and then to his surprise on awakening, he was introduced to a large group of young women that cooed and cuddled him and cheering from the entire gathering, that he just was truthful, as they made him feel like “spring” – so he is sorry for any confusion!
Tom and Renee Pownall and Jack and Dean of Morgantown spent Easter weekend here with family, Rod and Cinda Bowman and other family. On Easter Day, joined a large number of family at grandparents Wayne and Una Lupton’s home.
Dwight Racey recently visited with cousins Jimmy and Randy Dean in Romney.
Jason and Brooke Michael and daughters Hailey and Brynley enjoyed the concert in Wheeling Friday night with contemporary Christian singers Anne Wilson and Zack Williams.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having Amanda Twigg of Yellow Spring, Rodger and Cindy Twigg of Augusta and Dwight Racey, Brad Racey and Mark and Debbie Ackerman with them for Easter dinner.
We are heartbroken on the death of James Moore of The Plains, Va., who was in the process of remodeling a house here in Horn Camp that he and Monica had purchased some time ago and were planning to be our neighbors soon.
Celebration of Life service in memory of Jimmy Billmeyer of Baker was at Kirby Assembly of God Church Saturday. Jimmy was survived by his sons, Braxton and Blane Billmeyer of here. Condolences to them, as well as other family members.
Funeral services were conducted Friday at Omps Funeral Chapel in Winchester for 80-year-old David Cessna. David was a 1959 graduate of Romney High School, and a 1962 graduate of Free Gospel Institute of Export, Pa. David was pastor at Kirby Assembly of God Church in the 1960s.
Prayers and get-well wishes to all those that are ill at this time. Among the hospital patients is Roger Riggleman, a surgical patient in Winchester, Billy Judy in Morgantown, Oral Racey in Grant Memorial and Connie Miller in Winchester, and so many others with health issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.