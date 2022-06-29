The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their annual 4th of July celebration on Monday, July 4 at Ruritan Park in Yellow Springs. Most of the activities that have been a part of the celebration over the years will be back this year; opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m., car show, horseshoe tournament, bounce house for the kids, lunch served in the dining room – sandwiches, fries, chicken halves, ice cream and drinks served from the satellite kitchen. Live music by “Five of a Kind” band and a live auction at 3 p.m. Come out and enjoy the holiday and avoid the traffic on the highways and the high price of gas.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will serve communion at their morning worship service on July 3 and 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. They will have a guest speaker for the morning worship service on July 10 – Steve Logan.
The Capon Springs Fire Department will be having Bingo on July 9.
Happy Birthday wishes to Dean Seldon, July 6; Heidi Vanderlinden, July 7; Clyde Dewitt, July 10; Kay Kline, July 13.
Congratulations to Eric and Suzanne Reid and Clyde and Judy Dewitt, who will be celebrating wedding anniversaries on July 12.
