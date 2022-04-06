Save the date: there will be an egg hunt on April 15 from 1 to 3 p.m., which is open to the whole community. Search for eggs on the library grounds and collect some springtime goodies (while supplies last).
During National Library Week, April 4 to the 9th, we will be holding a book giveaway. Come to the circulation desk to take a free raffle ticket (1 per patron) and enter. There will be a book gift basket for kids and another for adults.
This summer, the WVU Extension Office is partnering with HCPL to offer nutritional education to families. Their Family Nutrition Program is holding free “Eating Smart, Being Active” classes. Covered topics include introducing kids to new foods, saving money at the grocery store, preparing healthy family meals, and how to get more physical activity in your day-to-day life. Those who complete the course will receive a graduation certificate and a cookbook. The nutrition class will be held at the library every Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m., and is an hour and a half long. The 1st class will be Wednesday, April 4 and it will run for 6 weeks. Please sign up at the circulation desk if you would like to attend.
Library patrons who use hoopla now have access to 15 checkouts a month. You can use those checkouts for BingePasses. With a BingePass, one borrow gives you unlimited access to collections of great online content for 7 days. These collections include magazines, The Great Courses, and Curiosity Stream.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
April 4 to April 9 – National Library Week.
April 9, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Crack open a real geode.
April 11 – Library Week giveaway winners announced.
April 15, 1-3 p.m. – Egg Hunt.
April 19, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. Paint cute bunny flowerpots.
April 26, 1:30 p.m. – Book Club will be meeting to share poetry of your choice.
April 30 – Children’s Day.
