Recently, we have been experiencing a spell of very cold weather. Not unusual for us, this phenomenon is here to stay for a few months. As we adjust to going out less, some businesses in Capon Bridge are also adjusting their schedules. The River House winter hours are Wednesday thru Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Capon Bridge Library is open Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Let’s support our local businesses when we venture out into the cold.
News from The River House:
Sat. Jan. 15, Art-For-All, 12 Noon–3 p.m. This is a free event featuring art projects and all the creativity you can bring along. Materials provided, all ages and abilities welcome.
Mon. Jan. 17, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration and payment online only. Bring your own mat and yoga props, all levels welcome.
Mon. Jan. 17, Airing of “Where Sky Meets Eternity”, 9-10 p.m. This film, hosted by The River House, details “Passages,” the collaborative art project featuring local artists and musicians from the Capon Bridge area. Directed by filmmaker and photographer, Richard Anderson who has put together powerful images of art and community in WV. Details for the viewing can be located on WVPB stations. Their website is https://www.wvpublic.org/find-wvpb-television.
Sat. Jan. 22, Art-For-All, Noon–3 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: The library hours are now Monday thru Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library needs 60-watt light bulbs, tall kitchen trash bags, Lysol spray and disinfecting wipes.
The Library continues to be the drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the food pantry. HC Animal Shelter needs pet food, treats, blankets, towels and toys.
New Books: “Dear William” by David Magee; “The Family” by Naomi Krupitsky; “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell; “The Age of AI and Our Human Future” by Henry Kissinger, Eric Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocher; “Go Tell The Bees That I am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon; “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney; and “Never” by Ken Follett.
Wed., Jan. 19, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion will be, “The Affair” by Danielle Steel.
Community Events:
Wed. Jan. 19, 26 & Feb. 2, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Jan. 24 & 31, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Jan. 27, Ruritan Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Looking ahead: Thurs. Feb. 3, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center; Tues. Feb. 8, Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall
For vaccine information, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.