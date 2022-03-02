As we progress toward warmer temperatures, the ground responds by releasing her flowers that have been hibernating just beneath the surface. Word on the street is that Daffodils are on their way up, as are Crocus and Iris. After such a cold winter, it is a joy to think in a couple of months, the air will be populated with the sweet smell of flowers that have come back to grace us with their presence. Worth waiting for!
News From The River House, 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge. Contact them with any questions at 304-856-2440, visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Now thru March 31, The Letter Writing Project. The River House is inviting everyone in the community to participate. Help bring back the art of letter writing. The challenge is to write a letter a week, to a relative, friend or potential friend. Weekly prompts are being sent to everyone who registered. You are invited to participate anytime through the end of March.
Saturday, March 5, Art-For-All, noon–3 p.m. This is a free event featuring different art projects every week. All materials are provided, and everyone is invited to come out and be creative with others.
Monday, March 7, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10. Registration and payment online only. Bring your own mat and yoga props, all levels welcome.
Saturday, March 12, Art-For-All, noon–3 p.m.
Monday, March 14, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10.
News From The Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge. Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us. The library hours are now Monday thru Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The library has WV Tax Forms as well as Federal Tax Forms. The library also has free Covid tests kits. Stop by the library to obtain additional information and/or forms for these items.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wednesday @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs evening.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the food pantry. HC Animal Shelter needs pet food, treats, blankets, towels and toys.
The library needs tall kitchen trash bags, Lysol spray and disinfecting wipes.
The Library has received historical documents from Wilmer Kerns. This gift will enable the library to move forward with their project to further organize the local history of Capon Bridge. Mr. Kerns was presented a certificate of appreciation from librarian, Nancy Meade, for his contribution to this important endeavor. In addition to documents, he donated a thumb drive with over 5,000 photographs of the area.
March 16, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion in March is “What Alice Forgot” by Lianne Moriarity.
Looking Ahead: The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual tea in April. In addition, the library will have a Spring Book Sale. Stay tuned for additional details in the future.
Community Events
The Fort Edwards Foundation continues to make progress in the development of The Fort Edwards Foundation Trail Project. Current work on the project includes Park Service Signage to be located along the trail. Native plants will be identified as well as landmarks of the area. The trails are estimated to be approximately 3/4 of a mile and will be handicap accessible. Contact them at 304-579-5084 or visit their website at FortEdwards.org for additional information.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive is underway in preparation for the 9th Season. Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has set of goal of $10,000 to help them enhance this local family favorite. Contact them at HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney or go by their office at 90 North High Street in Romney to donate.
Youth Stringband (grades 6-12) Instructor – Dakota Karper. This is a 10-week course on Thursday at 5 p.m. beginning March 3. $25 per session. Apply online or in person at the Cat and the Fiddle.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tuesday, Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wednesday, March 2, 9 & 16, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Thursday, March 3, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Monday, March 7 & 14, UMC Group – 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Monday, March 7 and 14, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Tuesday, March 8, CB Town Council Meeting, Town Hall, 259 Whitacre Lane, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, Pancake Breakfast to benefit Hospice of the Panhandle, Timber Ridge Christian Church, 7:30-10:30 a.m., 5700 Christian Church Rd, High View. Proceeds go to the Hospice. Carry out available.
Saturday, March 12, Community Center Yard Sale, Capon Bridge Community Center
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid vaccination appointments. o
