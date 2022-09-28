Fall breezed in on Sept. 23 and the beauty of the changing seasons is eye-catching. Here in the mountains the ripening foliage of our deciduous trees is contrasted by scattered evergreen trees. October is my favorite month, but we first have to say goodbye to September. Founders Day Festival in Capon Bridge did just that. Rain Crow, a local classic rock and roll band, kicked off the event on Friday evening, Sept. 23. They really are my favorite band. A chilly Saturday morning brought out many families eager to enjoy the day and help celebrate. Crafts, historical presentations, great food and smiling faces filled the fire hall grounds all day. Capon Bridge Methodist charge members assisted Pastor Teresa Adams as she manned a booth for our churches at the festival. This was her 1st Founders Day in Capon Bridge. We enjoyed chatting with folks and telling them about our churches. Manassas, Front Royal, Gore, and New York were some of the answers I received when inquiring about their hometowns.
Retired Pastor Ron Bowyer returned to his former pulpit as guest speaker at the churches on his former charge. We enjoyed his message and were happy to see him doing so well.
