I knelt to pray, but not for long,
I had too much to do,
Must hurry off and get to work,
For bills would soon be due.
And so I said a hurried prayer,
Jumped up from off my knees,
My Christian duty now was done,
My soul could be at ease.
All through the day I had no time,
To speak a word of cheer,
No time to speak of Christ to friends,
They’d laugh at me, I feared.
No time, no time, too much to do,
That was my constant cry,
No time to give to those in need –
My soul believed the lie.
But then I had a fearful dream,
Which I can ne’er forget
I saw myself approach God’s throne,
That was in judgment set.
And when before the Lord I came,
I stood with downcast eyes,
For in His hands He held a book,
It was the BOOK OF LIFE.
God looked into His BOOK and said,
“Your name I cannot find,
I once was going to write it down,
But never found the time.” – Author Unknown
Thought: No time. It seems to me that the days go by faster than they used to, so we all need to enjoy every minute.
The weather in Rio is beautiful today; we went to church and enjoyed the sunshine. Hope you are well and enjoying the beautiful weather. I saw a few robins in the yard; did they leave for the winter, or are they back for spring?
Monday is Presidents Day, and coming up soon on March 13 will be Daylight Savings Time. See, time does fly.
Deepest sympathy to all that lost loved ones, and get well to all that are sick. Covid is still around, so do your best to stay safe. No one likes to feel bad.
If you know someone with a birthday soon, call them and wish them a happy birthday. It could make their day.
The wind blew last week, and several folks were out of electric. We were not, but we are grateful for all the people that work on the electric and the EMTs that volunteer on the ambulance. We thank you for all that you do.
Not much is new. If you want any news printed, please let us know. Until next time, enjoy life, and God Bless.
