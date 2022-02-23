Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Deloris Lee. She became ill, suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with cancer in just a few weeks. Deloris and her sister Joyce grew up in and around the Capon Bridge area and have lots of family and friends here. We will miss her presence in our lives.
Check out your calendar for the month of March. Daylight Savings Time is right around the corner. It will return March 13, so be prepared to turn your clocks forward 1 hour. Experts recommend moving your bedtime up an hour 2 weeks prior to the actual date. This should allow your system to adjust more easily to the change. It is not the bedtime that matters to me, but getting up an hour earlier. It will be dark in the mornings again.
Easter will be later this spring, April 17. The Easter Bunny will have had time to adjust to Daylight Saving Time by then. Special services on the Capon Bridge charge are as follow: Ash Wednesday, March 2, 7 p.m. at Capon Bridge Church; Maundy Thursday Service, April 14 at Central Church (Cooper Mountain), 7 p.m.; Good Friday Service at North River Mills Church, 7 p.m., April 15; Easter Sunrise Service at Capon Chapel (Christian Church Road), April 17 at 8 a.m. Easter services will be held at Central Church at 9:30 a.m. and Capon Bridge Church at 11 a.m. April 17.
Our district superintendent Scott Ferguson has met with our Pastor Parish Committee with information about our new pastor. We will be saying goodbye to our beloved Alanna McGuinn as she takes a well-earned retirement in July. At the same time, we will be welcoming Pastor Teresa Adams of Dallas, W.Va. to our charge. Her husband, Scott, and family will be residing in the community.
Sister Carol reported hearing the music of the red-winged blackbird last week. They are the real harbingers of spring for her. The robins are also back from their winter travels. We sighted a group of 30 on the hillside near our house, Friday, Feb. 11. What signs of spring do you look for? o
