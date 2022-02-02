When you think of a “library,” you probably think of books, periodicals, audiobooks, and movies. While we have plenty of those, we also have a lot of other “Things” for you to check out. HCPL cardholders have access to our Library of Things, a collection of fun and educational items including activity backpacks, Wi-Fi hotspots, board games, STEM kits, cake pans and even a blood pressure monitor. Our current Things are primarily technology, craft and hobby oriented, but we are always looking to add more materials to our collection. Keep checking back to see what new Things are available to explore.
Do you love all things “Harry Potter”? Join us for the 8th annual Harry Potter Book Night. The theme of the night is “magical journeys” and celebrates 25 years since the publication of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” On Feb. 3, we’ll have wizard-themed activities available throughout our opening hours. Make crafts, play games or just hang out and re-read the classics. Attending in costume is encouraged. Visit our Facebook page to keep up on events.
Valentine’s Day is coming up. Celebrate by participating in our Valentine’s Day book raffle. You could win a romance novel gift basket. Tickets can be purchased from Feb. 7 to 12 and are 25 cents each. The drawing will be held on Feb. 14. Adults only.
Thank you for your questions and interest in tax services. Unfortunately, this year tax help will not be available. If you know of anyone interested in signing up to volunteer as a tax preparer next year, please have them contact the library. HCPL still will be providing free tax forms for your convenience. Popular tax forms will be located in the spindle by the front door. We can also print the tax forms you need.
Upcoming HCPL Events:
Every Friday, 11:00 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. Tic-Tac-Toe with LEGOS.
Feb. 3, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Harry Potter Book Night.
Feb. 7, 3:30 p.m. – Friends of the Library Meeting.
Feb. 12, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Learn about Intellectual Property (IP) and draft a patent application.
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day Raffle Drawing.
Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m. – Family Night. Play a game of Bingo.
