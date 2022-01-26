January 2022. Happy New Year.
As I write this, it’s literally freezing outside. There’s not a lot going on in Hampshire County in January, but that’s OK. I think it’s time to rest and rejuvenate after the holidays, a time of hibernation for humans. When it’s freezing outside, it’s easier to stay home and read a good book or watch a good movie. It’s also nice to look through seed catalogs and dream of spring.
Speaking of the holidays, we sure had a joyous and beautiful holiday season here in Hampshire County. Many, many thanks to the volunteers who planned, decorated, baked or cooked, participated in parades, untangled lights and un-decorated. Those of us who attended these events had a blast.
On Feb. 19, you can join us here at Taggart Hall to count the birds. We’re participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring your own binoculars, dress warm and, if you want to, you can build an upcycled feeder. The cost is $10 to cover the bird feeder parts and seed, and you can bring a 2-liter bottle from home or we’ll have one here you can use. All ages are welcome; it should be a fun time.
Our website is going through a bit of an update, but our events calendar is still there. Check it out and you can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram; our username is “Come to Hampshire.” Use the hashtag #CometoHampshire on social media so we can see and share your photos.
