The Hampshire County Community Foundation has awarded 6 grants totaling $2,910 to support local organizations and programs.
The 2021 spring grant recipients include:
• Catholic Charities of West Virginia — $500 for case management and stabilization
• The River House — $500 for its Arts for All program
• Children’s Home Society — $500 for summer arts and crafts supplies and sports equipment
• Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley — $500 to provide scholarships for their Hampshire County program
• The town of Romney — $500 to create a sensory garden, phase 1 of the Town’s repurposing of the Depot Station into a vibrant community space.
• Community Fellowship Church — $410 for the school backpack program at John J. Cornwell.
The grants come from 3 endowment funds held by the Community Foundation:
• The William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund, established by Trudy Rannells Seita in honor and memory of her parents, is a field-of-interest fund focused on programs related to youth and health.
• The J. Holland and Anita Rannells and Gorda and Mona Saville Fund was established by Gloria Rannells to honor her parents and her husband’s parents. This fund supports hunger-relief programs in the county.
• The Hampshire County Community Impact Fund is an unrestricted grant-making fund and provides the community foundation with the greatest flexibility to respond to the community’s current and evolving needs and opportunities.
Foundation Director Amy Pancake said application numbers were slightly down this year.
“While we received fewer applications, the ones we did receive were exceptional, and we are pleased and thankful to be able to support a diversity of organizations that are doing impactful work in our community,” she said. “Our grants connect our donors and nonprofits around a common desire to build a stronger community and we’ve certainly seen that happen with this grant cycle,” she added.
The Community Foundation will likely announce another round of funding from its Community Impact Fund, as well as its Mini Grants to Teachers program later this summer.
Nonprofits that are interested in receiving information about grant opportunities are encouraged to contact the community foundation and ask to be added to the mailing list.
To learn more about the Community Foundation, including information about starting a fund or contributing to an existing fund, visit the Community Foundation website, www.hampshireccf.org or contact Amy at apancake@ewvcf.org or 304-822-7200.
