Goodbye, spring. Hello, summer.
Summer will come rolling in Wednesday the 22rnd, bright and early in the morning. I hope it’s bright. We have had a little taste of summer in the past couple of weeks, so we should be ready. The 1 thing I don’t like about the 1st day of summer is that the days start getting shorter of daylight. It starts out just a few seconds each day, then minutes and after a couple months, it’s hours, then you can’t wait until December the 21st and the daylight hours begin again to be longer.
Friday evening 2 weeks ago I had a surprise from Barbara Bice of Cumberland, and her daughter Pam and son from Indiana, after visiting me they stopped by Wanda Koontz’s; Barbara and her husband the late Pastor Bill Bice pastored our church in Green Spring when it was open years ago.
Sunday of last week, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz were in Altoona, Pa. and stopped at the Texas Roadhouse for lunch.
We lost 2 very wonderful ladies from our area last week. Sympathy to the family and friends of Mary (Landis) Frye. Mary passed away Wednesday June 15 at home. Mary was a kind, loving person who lover her family and friends. She will be missed by them all.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Joyce “Forley” Grant. Joyce passed away Wednesday June 15 at Cumberland Health Care Center. She was a great cook and baker. Joyce will be missed by her family and many friends.
Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee attended a birthday party for Charlie Stallings, who celebrated his 2nd birthday Friday the 17th.
