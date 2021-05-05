CUMBERLAND — The Potomac District Boy Scouts will stage their 1st bike/hike fundraiser and “scout skills show” on July 31 at Canal Place in Cumberland.
All of the funds raised will benefit scouts in Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties.
Registration for the Bike/Hike Fundraiser portion of the event is $10 and open to all scouts, youth, adults, families, and community members.
All participants will receive a box lunch, event T-shirt and an event patch. Prizes will also be awarded for additional funds raised. Register by calling the Potomac District office at 301-729-1300
The bike-hike fundraiser will start at 9 a.m. with check-in beginning at 8:30. Registration is online and the check-in station is at Canal Place. Cycling participants will have the option to bike on the C&O Canal towpath trail to North Branch Lockhouse 57 and return to Canal Place, or on the Great Allegheny Passage to Woodcock Hollow and back.
Both options are about 10 miles each way. Participants can also choose a 4-mile hike on either trail. Prizes will be awarded for pledges raised.
The free skills show will begin at noon.It will be based on the popular Scout Mall show with local scouting units showcasing their skills with interactive displays and demonstrations, putting an emphasis on scouting experiences, camping and adventure sports.
Sponsors are sought for the day. Call Michelle Brenneman at the Potomac District office, 301-729-1300.
