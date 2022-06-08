Sometimes, the problems we encounter during our daily lives seem overwhelming. In reality, we simply lack the confidence to tackle the problem.
As we grow personally, we arm ourselves with instructions and other resources that help us do the problem solving. Intuitively, we see more clearly and subsequently find ourselves saying, “I can fix that!”
The River House
Friday, June 10, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. Come out and increase your knowledge while socializing with your friends. The Grassi family hosts this event, which includes trivia questions and a whole lot of fun. Beverages and snacks available at the café. Space is limited, so get there early to ensure a good seat.
Saturday, June 11, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, June 11, workshop: Trash to Treasures – Salvaged Jewelry, 4-6 p.m., $30 per person includes material fees. Hosted by Jade, this workshop will guide you through the creation of one-of-a-kind pieces of wearable art; 10 spots available.
Sunday, June 12, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club promises to enhance your photography skills as well introduce you to other photo enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Help session available from 12-1 p.m.
Sunday, June 12, Story-telling Performance: Adam Booth, 4-6 p.m. This WV Folk Artist of the Year will be performing works from his statewide “Tall Tales of Tony Beaver” Storytelling Tour. This free event is open to all and is sponsored with financial assistance from WV Dept. of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Sunday, June 12, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to all 12 and older.
Monday, June 13, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10 person and registration is available through TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Friday, June 17, Cacapon RiverFest, 4-9 p.m. on the 17, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on the 18th. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River. Kickoff for the event begins at The River House. Scheduled events include community art projects, boat race, tie-dye and art for all. Complete schedule of events available on their website.
Friday, June 17, Mike and Jo Concert, 7-9 p.m. This is a free event. This duo is a favorite of The River House, and they will perform songs inspired by places, people and experiences from their travels around the country. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Jo and Mike perform again along the Cacapon River.
Saturday, June 18, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.
Saturday, June 18, Concert: Hemlock and Hickory, 5:30-7 p.m. Dakota Karper and Brendan Hearn will perform their unique combination of old-time music as well as create harmonies on fiddle, cello and vocals. This is a free concert in conjunction with the Cacapon RiverFest.
Sunday, June 19, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club meeting encourages everyone interested in writing to attend. All forms of writing are open for discussion including poetry, memoir writing, song writing, journal writing, etc. Come out and read your work or simply listen and comment.
Sunday, June 19, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m.
Monday, June 20, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10 person and registration is available through TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Capon Bridge Library
Wednesday, June 8, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, CB Library, 1 p.m. This is a planning meeting for upcoming events. More info available by calling 304-496-7168.
The Summer Reading Program begins at 11 a.m. on June 8 and runs through the 29th. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Check out their FB page to register and for more details. If you can’t make it in person, join virtually via FB. Here’s the schedule: June 8, Story Walk, “I Spy Under the Sea”; June 15, Seahorses and Mermaids; June 22, Turtles and Tortoises – What’s the difference?; June 29, Party with Pirates and Sharks, fun activities, games and prizes.
The Library is hosting a Father’s Day raffle sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Barbara Waldron has donated a homemade quilt (twin size) for the occasion. Tickets are $1 a chance, $5 for 6. The drawing will be held on June 16.
New Books: “Going There” by Katie Couric; “Ireland, A View from Above” by Christopher Moriarty and Antonio Attini; “Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives” by Dan Pilkey; “The Rhino in Right Field” by Stacy Dekeyser; “Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Not Pretty” by Diane Keaton; “When Stars are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed; “Dog Diaries Dinosaur Disaster” by James Patterson with Steven Butler; “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel and “French Braid” by Anne Tyler.
Community events
The Farmer’s Market is now open on Sunday from 9:30-1 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tuesday, Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wednesdays 6-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street.
Wednesday, June 8, 15 and 22, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Thursday, June 9, American Legion Post 137 Riders, 7 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Monday, June 13 and 20, UMC Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Monday, June 13 and 20, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Tuesday, June 14, CB Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, Cacapon Riverfest. This 1st annual 2-day event is a collaboration between The River House and Friends of the Cacapon celebrating the river, arts and music and good food. See their FB page for additional information.
Saturday, June 18, North River Ruritan Club Community Picnic, Central Hampshire Park, 1-5 p.m. Menu items include pulled pork, BBQ chicken, hot dogs, mac and cheese and baked goods. Raffles and door prizes will be available. Bounce house will entertain the kids. DJ Jeff from 1-5 p.m. All proceeds go to the Children’s Home Society of WV.
Looking Ahead: June 25 South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and July 16 Farm Crawl; Master Gardener Certification Course 2022 to be held Thurs August 18 – Nov 10. More info available by emailing candace.delong@mail.wvu.ed or by calling Hampshire County Extension at 304-822-5013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.