Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Oct. 6, Romney: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention (call senior center to sign up)
Monday, Oct. 10, Romney: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. B-I-N-G-O, cost: 1 nonperishable item
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Baked fish, mac & cheese, peas & carrots, salad with tomatoes, cake with topping
Friday, Oct. 7 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad greens with beets, garlic wheat bread, peach crisp
Monday, Oct. 10 – Cheeseburger with wheat bun, lettuce & tomato, baked beans, home fries, chips
Tuesday Oct. 11 – Oven fried chicken, potato salad, cooked carrots, wheat roll, cantaloupe
Wednesday Oct. 12 – Meatball sub with tomato sauce, brown rice with black beans, salad greens with beets, tropical fruit mix
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Baked fish, mac & cheese, peas & carrots, salad with tomatoes, cake with topping
Monday, Oct. 10 – Cheeseburger with wheat bun, lettuce & tomato, baked beans, home fries, chips
Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Meatball sub with tomato sauce, brown rice with black beans, salad greens with beets, tropical fruit mix
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Baked fish, mac & cheese, coleslaw, peas, fruit
Friday, Oct. 7 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, garlic bread, fruit/dessert
Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Cheeseburger with wheat bun, lettuce & tomato, baked beans, French fries, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Oct. 7 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad greens with beets, garlic wheat bread, peach crisp
Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Oven fried chicken, potato salad, cooked carrots, wheat roll, cantaloupe
Romney Senior Center — 304-822-2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304-822-7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304-822-4097
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
