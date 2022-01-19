MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two Hampshire County residents have earned academic honors from Southern New Hampshire University for the fall semester that was just completed.
Mary Kirby of Romney was named to SNHU President’s List.
The list honors full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7.
Jamie Fowler of Capon Bridge was named to the Dean’s List. Fowler carried a 3.5 to 3.69 GPA as a full-time student in the fall.
