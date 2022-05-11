Rainy, damp weather seems to be the biggest happening in the area, and excitement in schools with upcoming graduations and all the sports and end-of-year banquets, etc.
Sunday, Mother’s Day, was a special celebration with the Lupton Family – not only did Mrs. Una Lupton have her special day, but her husband Wayne Lupton was honored on his birthday. Family celebrating with them included all 8 children, along with other family members, which were Margaret and husband Marion of Morgantown, Joyce Bingham, Dannie and Christine Lupton and Betty, Nancy Poland, Cinda Bowman, Rick Lupton, Karen and Tom Hott, and Freddy Lupton and Glenda, Anthony Lupton, Whitney, Tiffany and Stephney, Tracy Hott and Amber, Rob and Corrina Reynolds, Carli, Joe and Caleb, James and Joanie Hott Issah, Rachel, Bethany and Ben Billmeyer, Kim Lupton and Camdyn and Theresa Lupton and Jonathan and Eddie Lupton.
Belated wishes to Wayne on his birthday, as well as great-grandson Dean Pownall in Morgantown.
Mark Loar and Maria White of Mountain Top, Pa., recently visited here with his mother Ruth Loar and siblings, Connie Pyles and Debbie Lupton.
Bradley Racey visited with Oral Racey in Moorefield Friday afternoon.
Vince Hughes spent time recently in Philadelphia, Pa., with relatives.
