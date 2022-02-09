Would we recognize our good days if we didn’t have a few bad ones? The old saying about things coming in threes holds true for me. I was outside shoveling snow during one of our many clippers and lost a lens from my eyeglasses. I was back inside before realizing it was missing. I went back out and retraced my steps to the paper box and my car but couldn’t find it. Luckily, I have an old pair that still works for me. I was sure that with all the comings and goings on the snow-covered parking lot that it had been pulverized. Several hours later my son, Gerald, spotted the intact lens and retrieved it for me, thank you, Lord. My number 2 mishap involved a tooth. As I was eating my breakfast cereal I bit down on something very hard. On examination of the object, I discovered it was the side of my tooth. Dr. Nichols’ office graciously gave me an emergency appointment and I found I would be able to keep the tooth but needed a crown. Number 3 calamity was the loss of my checkbook. I always keep it in my purse, but I could not find it. Most purses have black liners and interiors as mine does. After saying a short prayer and asking for immediate help I went through my purse again and completely emptied it. I discovered a rip in the lining and my checkbook had disappeared into it. Once again, my day became brighter. Now I can pay for my crown.
The Capon Chapel neighborhood welcomes a new resident. Cheyenne and Blake Shockey welcomed a baby girl to their home recently. Cheyenne is the daughter of Tammy Wolford Unger and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wolford. Guelda and Don are enjoying the sunny weather in Florida this week with other family members.
Joyce Oates met 2 old friends and members of the “River Rats” by accident at the Food Lion in Romney. They had a great encounter and hope to resume meetings when the weather and Covid has improved.
Lifetime resident of Capon Bridge, Dick Sirbaugh, has been hospitalized with a blood infection and other issues. He is much improved and we pray he will be home soon.
Robins have been spotted in Romney this month. I hope they travel east. Amanda Greene has moved into her new home and is sharing it with a furry friend, a calico rescue cat. Most everyone in the family is an animal lover. However, that does not extend to reptiles and insects.
Sister Joyce, spotted a wild creature called a fisher coming from the woods on her property. They are very shy and elusive; I have never seen the creatures.
My son, Gerald and I were treated to the sight of a bald eagle this morning. They can be seen along the Capon River hunting for food. This was a large mature eagle and his white head was very noticeable when viewed through the binoculars.
Blessings to all.
