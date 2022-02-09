1 from here earns Glenville honors
GLENVILLE — Della Moreland of Augusta has been named to the Glenville State College Provost’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have grade-point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
2 area students earn Frostburg St. honors
FROSTBURG, Md. — Two area students have been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University for the fall 2021 semester.
Raye Maguire from Paw Paw, carried a 4.0 grade-point average. Don Woodworth is from Burlington.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry at least 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester GPA of at least 3.4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.