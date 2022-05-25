As Memorial Day is quickly arriving, that always means the end of school and graduation for many. May 20 was the last day of school for Hampshire High seniors, and graduation is scheduled for May 27. Baccalaureate was at Kirby Assembly of God Church on Sunday evening, May 22.
Other senior banquets and award ceremonies will take place at the school during the week.
Congratulations to all the 2022 class. From our community, I’m only aware of 3 young gentlemen in the class – being R.J. Hulver, Jonathan Yonker and Colin Hott.
Kirby Assembly of God Church honored special graduates with a dinner on Saturday night at the fellowship hall with the following high school and college graduates as guests of the special evening: Alex Hott, as only 1 of HHS graduates, and Ashlyn Ramsay of WVU College of Law, Marissa Simmons of Eastern Community College, Kelsey Mowrey of Marshall University and Lindsey Funk of WVU Reed College of Media. Congratulations to all.
Happy anniversary wishes to E.J. and Krista Ayers on 5 years of marriage.
Ali Twigg is home from New York for a few days with parents Rodger and Cindy Twigg and friends in Augusta.
Sorry to hear of the passing of 83-year-old Joyce Conard Nichols of Rio – sending heartfelt sympathy to her family.
Also, the loss of former neighbor Ronnie Hott in Martinsburg on May 11. Ronnie was 81 years of age and the last one of the children of the late Guy and Charlotte (Timbrook) Hott, who were well known in this community.
Alvin and Janet McKee, Ernie and Betty Racey and Dwight Racey have visited with cousins Mike and Gloria McKee recently at their greenhouse in Slanesville.
