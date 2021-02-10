Spotlight
HUNTINGTON — Two Hampshire County residents graduated from Marshall University during the July-to-December period.
Tristan Charles Kelly of Augusta earned a bachelor of science degree. Robbie O’Neal Glover of Romney earned a master of arts.
In all, more than 1,100 students were awarded degrees by Marshall during the last half of 2020.
