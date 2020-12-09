CHARLESTON — Three employees of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture have become certified livestock graders.
Heather Clower, Andy Boone and Zackery Schumaker spent the past 6 months working alongside other WVDA graders, learning the ins and outs of the grading system. On Oct. 20, they passed the live animal evaluation and written market reporter’s test given by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The 3 will join 2 full-time and 5 part-time graders already in the field.
“Our livestock markets and the livestock industry as a whole are vital to West Virginia, especially as we have seen local meat processing double in the last year,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “Adding 3 new graders into the field will help meet the growing demand, as well as support one our largest agricultural sectors in the state.”
WVDA certified graders evaluate livestock as they come into the state’s markets to be sold in the ring. They give a grade based on USDA standards and enter market reports into the USDA-AMS database.
The graders also travel to farms across the state to evaluate grade feeder livestock for board sales and special sales.
For more information on livestock grading, contact the Animal Health Division of the WVDA at 304-558-2214.
