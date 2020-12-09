POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum Christmas Light Show that came to life last Friday is running every night from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 13.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be drive-through only. The display is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged.
“The light show is a safe and fun holiday activity for the whole family,” said Executive Director Tim Kidwell. “A lot of time and volunteer effort goes into this display. Fundraisers like these are critical to the operation of the museum, which preserves buildings and artifacts from our state’s early history. We hope everyone will make this an ongoing Christmas tradition.”
For more information, visit www.wvfarmmuseum.org, www.facebook.com/WVStateFarmMuseum or call 304-675-5737.
