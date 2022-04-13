It feels like such a long time since I “retired” from my tractor repair route, but I’ll always keep a hand in, I suppose. Anyway, it seems that I’ve been writing a lot lately.
What the reader may find unusual given my professed Thoreau-esque leanings is my favorite writing venue: Romney Food Lion’s parking lot. Away from the homeplace and its many distractions, my green and white Bank of Clarke County pen glides easily over my page.
Here in the passenger seat of the Old Hippie’s Subaru Forester is also a great place to observe the beautiful (and I mean it) people of Hampshire County. I’ve often said that to be even a marginally successful writer or performer, one must love his audience more than himself – or his self-image, anyway. This is a good place to put it into practice.
My pen reminds me of my need to change banks. Back in “the day,” I banked with Bank of Clarke County (Virginia) because they have branches all over the upper Shenandoah Valley and Hunt Country. And, well, Clarke County has a friendly, old-timey country image, which its citizens put forth a conscious effort to maintain. Banking in a county referred to in the Bible can be a good conversation starter, and their free pens are the best. Now that I’m not in the Valley daily, a special 70-mile round trip to deposit a check can become tiresome.
A bank…I gaze from the parking lot through a snow squall at the Bank of Romney across Route 50. “Well, there’s a candidate…”
The wind has their huge flag of the United States stretching toward the east, and I’m catching the full profile. The flag is at half-mast.
“Now, what’s all that about?” I ask the windshield. “Maybe the flagpole is just rusted in that position from being at half-mast so often lately.” I pondered this question for a few minutes. Duh – of course. The flag was lowered in honor of former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, also a farmer and tractor repair customer.
During the Clinton Administration, I was called to Ms. Albright’s farm to fix an oil leak on her 125 Massey Ferguson. The tractor turned out to be a worn out industrial version, painted the red and silver of an agricultural model. I spent that entire summer on Rt. 671, as I had several customers up that way. After a new crankshaft, clutch and hydraulic pump, the little Fergie was as good as, well, you know…All of the work was done on the farm except the actual placement of the crankshaft and clutch in the engine unit. This I removed and transported to my shop at Augusta, West Virginia. “I’ll just take your engine along when I leave today,” was a phrase I often used in those days. Visitors to the jobsite included Ms. Albright, members of the Diplomatic Service (the Secret Service only protects the President) and Yassir Arafat. It was fun.
It can be said that a barn at the edge of a property fronts the next farm. Retired Loudoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Jenning’s barn did just that, adjacent to Madeleine Albright’s woods and pasture.
Ducking behind Mr. Jenning’s barn in order to address the usual business in the traditional manner common to small farms, I found myself on a wooded dirt tractor path. It seemed safe enough.
Just in time, I heard Albright – an avid hiker – and a considerable entourage approaching. Fortunately, barns have 4 sides, doncha know, which, when used in proper sequence and with adequate stealth, can make one invisible to passersby. Madeleine Albright had a highly-developed sense of humor and surely could have made light of the situation had I been “caught.” Albright inspired one with the feeling that she was ready for anything – and little wonder considering her occupation. As for me, though, being a barn phantom in this manner is a rural skill every bit as important as milking a cow, picking an apple or cranking a tractor.
Our conversations, few that there were, were always dignified, light-hearted and humorous. Again, it was fun.
I’m not ashamed to say that I lost that part of my Loudoun County, Va. route – U.S. Rt. 671 – to a friendly competitor, Courtney Hirst. Courtney is younger and better looking, and drives Rt. 671 daily from his home near Boonsboro, Md. I was spread too thin and this came as a relief.
In 2005, some years after my last visit to Albright’s farm, I caught an interview with her on Terry Gross’ NPR program, “Fresh Air.” The former Secretary of State was promoting her latest book. I don’t recall which it was, as there are about a half-dozen. When Terry asked Albright about her belief in God, Albright simply replied that she had no clear understanding of man’s relation with the Deity.
At least she admits to being clueless regarding the matter. It’s more common to feign understanding because we normally think we’re the only one who doesn’t get it, while in fact, the whole congregation is left in the dark. Perhaps in their enthusiasm to get on with the ceremonies, the churches often neglect to mention the necessary details, such as the need for the Ransom Sacrifice, in any comprehensible manner.
When we become confused, it’s comforting in a way to realize that even great minds like Madeleine Albright can lose sight of God’s purpose for the earth. It’s been over 2,000 years since Jesus was last seen on earth, so it’s understandable to be confused by the need for the Ransom Sacrifice. Consider, though, the Apostle Peter, who was standing right in front of Jesus at Matthew 16:21-23.
Here, Peter proposed that they call the whole thing off – in effect denying salvation to all mankind, past, present and future – just so they could keep Jesus around a little longer. As we read on, we see that Jesus wasn’t happy. If Jesus wasn’t Jesus, he might have clocked Peter a haymaker that would have knocked him clear back to the Book of Ruth.
What Jesus did see the need for, however, was a way to keep the Ransom Sacrifice constantly in view of earth’s inhabitants. He then instituted the only valid Christian celebration: the memorial of this death and the eventual release of mankind from sin and death. See Luke 22:19.
This memorial is celebrated annually at Nisan 14 of the old Jewish Lunar Calendar, which chronologically aligns with April 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
Where do we go to observe this occasion? We might presume that a Christian worship facility with no collection taken would be the best deal, and the most sincere. o
