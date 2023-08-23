He was a college graduate and still working on another degree by taking classes at night. It was around 1982. Somehow, working at Whitham Orchard was relevant to his overall educational plans.
I liked him – when he showed up one day with his dad’s 1950 Chevy truck, I also saw that he came from good breeding. One of his classes was entomology which would indicate that he knew about bugs.
It was about this time of year and Billy, Hugh (our Jamaican contingent) and myself were going about the peach orchard picking small quantities of the many varieties to fill an order for a local fruit stand. With the truck finally piled high with weathered bushel field crates of the glowing yellow and red fruit, we climbed into the cab of the old Jeep pickup. Walking across the dashboard was a brown and yellow wasp the size of a fledgling sparrow. It was making lazy attempts to escape through the windshield and appeared to be stopping to ponder why this wasn’t working.
Billy extended an index and middle finger of his right hand, in chopstick fashion, toward the huge insect. “Better let him be, mon,” Hugh suggested.
Billy misunderstood. “Aaactually, it’s not a bee,” he replied, starting to lecture, “This is a locust borer common to etc., etc. —and it will not sting.” He then grasped the wasp between his fingers. The locust borer apparently hadn’t gotten the memo.
The next day, Billy arrived at work having spoken with his entomology professor the night before.
“My mistake,” he said, holding up a bandaged finger with a sprig of aloe vera protruding from under the tape, “Locust borers are not aggressive, but can sting if threatened or molested.”
From the borer’s perspective, Billy was probably guilty on both counts. I made a note to learn from his experiences both in class and on the farm.
Good thing, too. More recently, a borer’s nest appeared in an old hollow cherry tree along a fencerow on the private farm museum near Middleburg. Their gray paper nest protruded visibly into the hollow area.
By their appearance, these huge wasps could have been the hounds of hell. But I knew enough to be able to mow up close to the nest with little concern. If one of the monster wasps happened to land on me, I would gently brush it away avoiding any movement that could be construed as the “Billy grab.”
These wasps were very interested in a Golden Delicious apple tree nearby. Like many isolated old apple trees on farms, it grew perfect fruit without being pruned or sprayed. The locust borers delighted in the ripening fruit. Often, they bored into a large apple and ate it from the inside leaving the skin to hang from the tree like a Chinese lantern.
If I wanted an apple from this tree, I would have to shoo some of the big wasps away, often touching them accidentally. Never a sting – not one. Unfortunately, the tree was lost to one of those famous Loudoun County tornadoes that insurance companies prefer to call “straight line bursts” or “weather events.”
Even an informal study of wasps and hornets will reveal a wide variety of characteristics. Brown wasps can be aggressive, but are willing to negotiate; If left alone they won’t attack, but their definition of peaceful conditions and ours can sometime vary greatly. This gives us the impression of an unprovoked attack.
Those brown and yellow wasps that seem to be replacing the browns are said to be more aggressive.
My own experience with the brown/yellows is that they are much less aggressive than the browns and more open to negotiation. Still, it’s advisable to eliminate any nests in a barn before starting a tractor with an upright exhaust.
The mysterious bald face or “white tail” hornets that make those large, classically shaped nests are not to be messed with.
Fortunately, they tend to build their nests far from human activity. In the few instances when our interests happened to conflict, I found a 12-gauge with a generous and possibly illegal magazine of high brass number six shot the best solution.
Blue mud dauber wasps are said to have a very painful sting.
I wouldn’t know – in fact, I’ve found that these gentle wasps make good pets. They’re even allowed to build their clay nests in my garage. I like the sound they make when they mate – I guess that’s what they’re doing, anyway. They sound like the Martians in that highly forgettable movie “Mars Attacks.”
These wasps are not at all aggressive, don’t colonize and can be downright comical. Often, a blue mud dauber and I will do the narrow hallway dance in the cramped passage between the shop wall and the Old Black Truck.
Several weeks ago, Sally Mullins wrote about fighting yellow jackets in her column, The Garden Path. I’m still wondering if anyone has found the nerve to open that shop vac.
As the weather starts to cool toward the end of their season yellow jackets, apparently taking their cue from the devil (Rev. 12:12) get even more aggressive. I’ve been pretty successful at committing yellow jacket genocide on our property and have certainly affected their gene pool. I’m waiting to see how I’ve upset the ecosystem. It’s even hard to find them a place in nature much less our hearts.
Yellow jackets post 3 sentries at the entrance to the nest – always 3. One nest that was torn open by a rototiller exposed a row of sleeping eels. Going out after dark to gas the nest, I found most of these eels occupied even though they were exposed. The few empty eels probably represented those lost in battle earlier in the day. Always aggressive, precise and regimented – nature’s Nazis.
My methods of fighting yellow jackets should be outlawed under the Geneva Convention. Having attacked a nest using thermite, iron oxide and powdered aluminum, which burns with heat intense enough to melt titanium, I could, almost say I’ve gone nuclear.
Anyway, my story “Yard Wars,” which describes a particularly vicious battle and some practical advice on tactics seems to have been misplaced. Hopefully, during our move, I’ll find it before yellow jackets go wherever they go for the winter.
First published Aug. 23, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.