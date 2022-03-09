“Why do we do this to ourselves — it’s really 6, and we’re already out here.” This question was put forth by Whitham orchard 2nd in command John R. “Bob” Whitacre. We were walking between 2 rows of large old Stayman Winesap apple trees in an orchard known as the Church Block. This orchard was so named because a church and an old cemetery, enclosed by a stone wall, occupy one corner of the approximately 7 acres of the “block.”
Near the middle of this orchard was an old vine covered wooden building reputed to have been the “colored” schoolhouse serving the once prosperous mill town of Troane, which formerly occupied this site. This interesting block of orchard was leased from a Bob Muse of Winchester and more recently has become absorbed by neighboring Timber Ridge Fruit Farm. Timber Ridge has replanted the property in semi-dwarf apple trees.
This morning Bob and I were walking along separating the larger pieces of last winter’s prunings or “cutting out the big wood.” The smaller brush was tossed into the open space between the rows to be ground up by the large “brush hog” mowers. The heavier limbs, which would damage the mowers, were being thrown onto the tractor drawn trailer that inched along slightly ahead of us.
We alternated between hand pruners and chainsaws to process the wood. It was a warm March morning (circa 1980/81) and even at this early hour, gnats were already sending out advance scouts. The exhaust from the chainsaw and the Case diesel tractor stung our eyes and nostrils. Our tractor driver, sent to us by the Virginia Employment people, had never driven a tractor or even a standard shift automobile and was his own source of irritation.
Shortly after initial introductions we learned that he was not accustomed to hard, outdoor labor. To make matters worse, this soft-handed character turned out to be one of those folks inclined to spout pointless incomprehensible church babble all day. Neither Bob nor I would belittle anyone’s earnest efforts to be a “fisher of men” as long as they establish a coherent point now and then
However, shouts of “Praise the Lord” would regularly accompany such mundane accomplishments as starting a stubborn chainsaw or successfully navigating a mud hole. Such jubilation can wear pretty thin by 3 in the afternoon. To avoid this problem, we kept him on the tractor where he would be some distance from us, and the sound of the engine would drown out all but the loudest outbursts. This morning, like so many others, our tractor driver required frequent instruction. I could tell that it was getting on Bob’s nerves.
(Eventually, this fine fellow would experience a near tragedy while driving a tractor on a steep hillside. He was apparently absorbed with matters pertaining to the heavenly realm at the time. We then decided that it would be best if his epiphanies didn’t involved a 6,000 pound machine. We finally sent him down the road, singing praises to his lunch bucket.)
Anyway, Bob’s complaint this morning had to do with Daylight Saving Time and raised an interesting question: Why do we do this to ourselves? No doubt many of us are still feeling the effects of Monday morning, which started an hour earlier this week. For me, the initial effect of that lost hour of sleep wears off, usually around mid-May. After that, Daylight Saving Time actually starts making some sense leaving more daylight after the old 9 to 5.
Officialdom rarely does anything positive without a reciprocally negative reason. Daylight Saving Time had its origins in that tumultuous period almost exactly 100 years ago that brought us the Spanish influenza, prohibition, income tax and the 1st World War. Of these, the war seems to have been the inspiration for this uncharacteristic bout of government genius.
With the wartime demand for wheat and consequently the price skyrocketing, farmers of that period needed no reminder to take every advantage of available daylight. I believe, though, that I’ve gotten a firsthand close-up view of why extra daylight was so important in those wartime days.
My father owned a sizable precision metals manufacturing business in central New Jersey. He often had to visit other shops to contract tooling when demand was such that our own tooling department couldn’t keep up. I was in my teens during much of that time and during summer vacation he often brought me along with him on these visits. The idea, I suppose, was part of a plan to groom me for tycoonhood. I didn’t mind. Though I usually wasn’t being paid, it still beat running one of our shop’s 19th century manual punch presses.
Many of these shops were housed in large old factory buildings now sublet to accommodate the smaller, more specialized shops. The wavy wooden floors had absorbed a century’s worth of cutting oil, and the shafts lined with flat belt pulleys that once powered the rows of machines still hung overhead. These shafts were turned by a variety of power sources such as huge electric motors, diesel or gasoline engines or possibly a water wheel. A steam engine that I dismantled for the Smithsonian (1850) powered one such shaft.
Near these shafts, modern fluorescent lighting fixtures were more or less hastily tacked up which, of course, looked a little out of place. It was obvious that these shops originally depended on natural lighting The windows were immense with multi paned panels that may have been 12 feet square. It’s difficult to imagine doing precision work after dark using gas light or early incandescent bulbs.
The 8 hour work day hadn’t yet been established as law and, by starting as soon as lighting became available, the day could be extended to 10 hours. As the days got longer workers could keep their stations active for 16 hours, supplying guns and ammunition to the Doughboys overseas.
These expansive glass and steel panels were made to pivot in their sills for summer ventilation. On one occasion when we were visiting a shop on an upper floor of one of these old factories, I looked out and saw the windows of the shops below tipped out along with those of a similar, adjacent building. Inside the other building aproned machinists and toolmakers could be seen moving about. Below was a small peaked roof between the buildings. In the past, this probably housed the 2 buildings’ power source, linked to the overhead shafts by long belts.
I guess I’m an old holdout from that era, as I cannot stand to have a workbench without windows above it. Likewise, my dad, when he had his own small factory built, opted for lots of windows. While his workbench was centrally located in the tool room to give him a better view of the production area, his favorite lathe, the “Old Logan,” got a window seat.
It’s perhaps a little odd that DST didn’t fizzle during the Great Depression. Probably, no one thought to bother. During the great industrial expansion during World War II, workers still favored large windows and natural lighting, so DST again made sense. During the prosperous postwar period, manufacturers certainly weren’t about to alter DST or do anything that might slow production.
It would appear that we didn’t adopt the current factory design until the 1970s. Nowadays, factories are largely windowless and air conditioned with bright, shadowless lighting. Glossy concrete floors are kept sterile. Workers often enter these buildings in daylight and emerge in the dark, or vice-versa, meanwhile having no real awareness of the changes going on outside.
So, the real reasons for the existence of Daylight Saving Time no longer exists, but once a year we get up an hour early anyway. Though the reasons for hanging onto DST and obsolete political entities are unclear, we in West Virginia have a certain advantage; we’ve had an extra 50 years to get accustomed to the idea.
First published March 5, 2014.
