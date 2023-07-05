Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
SLAUGHTER COWS: 72 Head
Premium Whites: $97-108.
Fleshy Beef: 1200-1900 lbs. - $105-120.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $90-99.
Boners: H. Dressing - $88-94; Avg. Dressing - $80-88.
Lean: H. Dressing - $85-93; Avg. Dressing - $76-85.
BULLS: 8 Head
YG #1: 1200-1500 lbs. - $103-111; H. Dressing: 1790 lbs. - $126; 1100-1200 lbs. -$149-167.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 13 Head
Ch 2 Steer: 1350-1525 lbs. - $172-179; L Ch Heifer: 1350-1525 lbs. - $163-170; L Ch Prime Heifer: 1250-1450 lbs.: $177-180; L Ch Heifer: 1200 lbs. - $155.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 107 Head
#1: 95-215 lbs. - $290-320; 80-94 lbs. - $270-290. #2: 95-215 lbs. - $245-287. #2: 80-94 lbs. - $200-260. Beef X Bulls #1: 180-110 lbs. - $370-400; Beef X Heifers: 90-110 lbs. - $100-130.
BUTCHER HOGS: 107 Head
235-300 lbs. - $60-75; 300-325 lbs. - $60-69; 325-375 lbs. - $50-60.
BOARS:
604 lbs. - $2.
PIGS & SHOATS: 96 Head
By the Head: 10-25 lbs. - $25-30; 35-50 lbs. - $68-90; 60-100 lbs. - $75-110. By the Pound: 110 lbs. - $100; 110-150 lbs. - $50-77; 200-235 lbs. - $60-80.
STOCK CATTLE: 172 Head
FEEDER STEERS: 35 Head
200-400 lbs. - $150-190; 400-550 lbs. - $142-198; 600-700 lbs. - $145; 884 lbs. - $157; Holstein: 400-700 lbs. - $110-132.
FEEDER HEIFERS: 96 Head
200-400 lbs. - $145-185; 400-600 lbs. - $135-167; 600-800 lbs. - $135-158; 800-900 lbs. - $135-150.
FEEDER BULLS: 41 Head
200-400 lbs. - $130-167; 400-500 lbs. - $170-205; 500-700 lbs. - $125-150. Fancy Angus Bull: 1088 lbs. - $2150. Fancy Red Simmental: 123- lbs. - $2200.
STOCK COW: 15 Head
Fancy Black Pair:: $1700; Bred Black Heifer: $1360.
GOATS: 47 Head
Large Billies & Wethers: $240-300. Large Nannies: $235-245; Kids #1: 40-60 lbs. - $150-180; 90 lbs.: $225.
LAMBS: 30 Head
H Ch Prime: 80-110 lbs. - $180-250. Prime: 50-80 lbs. - $160-195.
Sheep: 6 Head
Ewes: 100-200 lbs. - $70-105.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
