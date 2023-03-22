“Spring Begins”. That’s what our calendar says about today. However, to paraphrase the late Harley Fultz, it’s just a cheap calendar — it’ll just tell you anything.
(Fultz said this regarding his radio.) Spring begins with the vernal equinox, which is when the equator aligns with the celestial plane.
Did you feel anything? Me neither. I called the observatory at Green Bank and they reported no exceptional activity in the radio spectrum coming from space.
I might call my brother, Greg. Greg lives in Ecuador. He’s found a way to beat New Jersey’s freezing winters and blistering summers. One need only to move to the equator, where the weather never changes, then keep moving higher into the mountains until the constant temperature suits you.
I doubt that the vernal equinox was any more dramatic there despite the equator’s direct involvement in the transaction. No jerk, no bump, no grinding of gears or screeching of belts — this planet is one slick running machine.
Anyway, spring has the Old Black Truck wallowing through the muddy back roads of rural Loudoun County, Va., while I attend to what little remains of my old farm tractor repair route.
One unofficial stop is the old store in the tiny old village of Unison (settled 1742). Unison is on the same road as Foxcroft School, but in the direction away from Middleburg.
Unison used to be called Union until the Civil War. Given the history of the area, it probably wasn’t the best place and time for a village to be named after one side or the other.
The store doesn’t operate as a store these days though a 1940s Chesterfield (“the cigarette that satisfies”) ad remains affixed inside one window, hinting of the building’s past. Restored and well kept, the circa 1880s store now functions as a town meeting place, arts and community events venue and the centerpiece of a pleasant little park.
During the restoration of the broad front porch, I managed to rescue the old bench that had occupied the porch for decades, if not centuries, from the builder’s dumpster.
The bench’s legs had dry rotted so that it didn’t stand level. I leveled it by removing some wood and, though now shorter, it serves as a prop for photos in technical articles. (Since the theme is antique machinery, we like to work as many antiques into the background as is practical.)
Now, with the porch rebuilt and painted, a new bench — a replica of the original — welcomes visitors to Unison. There’s also a little free library box there. Locals donate books and, occasionally, magazines. The box also distributes the community newsletter.
Lately, I’ve been donating copies of The Single Shot Exchange, Vintage Truck and Antique Power. These are current issues that I unwrap in the truck just before placing them in the box so readers needn’t be concerned that the magazines had done bathroom time.
Vintage Truck and Single Shot Exchange don’t seem to be moving that well. However, Antique Power grows feet almost instantly. It’s just as well; Antique Power is the only one of the 3 that has a solid connection to Unison.
Moving back toward Middleburg on Foxcroft Road, we cross the narrow bridge over Beaver Dam Creek.
I have a confession to make. Each time that I cross that bridge, I leave some small worn-out or broken tractor or implement part on the concrete walls of the bridge.
The origins of this custom go back to my leaving such items on gateposts to inform customers that I had visited their machines in remote farm fields and woods.
I guess that in the strictest sense, the law might consider this practice to be littering, but I like to think of it as art. In time, the whole display will vanish, perhaps by the hand of a found-object sculptor, and the process will begin again.
Top the hill and we’re at the farm. This farm serves as one of 4 “tractor research stations” where we do much of our photography. This farm has a history of national filming. Progressive Farmer was out there as was Farm Show. People Magazine was by the place to do an article about the farm’s matriarch, Anna Beavers.
This article spun off appearances on both Rosie O’Donnell’s and Oprah Winfrey’s television programs.
Around 2010, West Virginia Public Broadcasting filmed part of a half-hour documentary there about old tractors, old tractor collectors and enthusiasts.
The Loudoun Times Mirror covered the filming there. At the Slonaker Farm near Capon Bridge, the Hampshire Review showed up and did a filming of the filming.
The Cumberland Times sent out a reporter as well.
While we were filming in Fort Ashby at the Siple farm, the Mineral Daily News Tribune sent a writer/photographer who did a front-page article in that newspaper. At North River Mills, the filming was catered by Steve and Terry Bailes. (No bugs.) The Cumberland Times article was picked up by The Associated Press and went nation-wide; then — nothing.
The Republican-led Congress cut funding for public broadcasting, thus putting the brakes on the project. I found this confusing. The film just drips gooey-sweet Americana. If this had been 1943, it would have been happily funded by the War Department to boost the morale of the “vox pop.”
Years went by. Producer Charles Kleine and I kept in touch via text, albeit rarely. At one point, newly elected governor Jim Justice expressed intentions of cutting all state funding to WVPBS. Things really didn’t look good for the tractor movie.
On March 22, 2017, I wrote in this column a piece entitled “Into the Ring” (I’ll see if Jim will put it up on the website.) The article described a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of the scores of people who had invested time and money in WVPBS projects that would thus be terminated. Bailey and Glasser, the formidable West Virginia law firm that handles such things, even showed a spark of interest.
Was my column instrumental in causing the governor to reverse his decision? I’ll never know. I still maintain that I don’t meddle in politics; this is business.
Anyway, the awaited news arrived. Remember that the only certainty in the arts is uncertainty, but as of this writing, “Tractor: The Movie” is scheduled to air on West Virginia Public Broadcasting at 9 p.m. on Monday April 8.
So, how do you tune it in? I have no idea. We don’t have TV. Ironically, the Old Hippie and I will be watching it in Virginia, or possibly Ecuador.
First published March 20, 2019.
