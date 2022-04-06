Now that the nasty little bit of business regarding West Virginia Public Broadcasting is done, it’s time to move on to some more fun stuff. This is a special time for me and the 300-acre private 1950s farm museum in Loudoun County, Va.
This is my 20th year “on the farm.”
They found me through my first “Traveling Mechanic” installment in Antique Power in 1997. The older sibling had become familiar with my 1968 F-350 service truck from the photos in the article.
He happened to be stepping out of a florist shop on Millwood Avenue in Winchester as I was driving by. Now convinced that I was for real and not a cardboard photo prop in a magazine, he decided to call me to revive a Farmall Super H and a Farmall 400 that sat reposed on the farm under the huge apple tree.
I was also to get the Allis Chalmers CA in the barn running and in shape for the live-in grounds keeper, Jerry, to use for mowing. Jerry lived in a mobile home in the field across the road from the circa 1815 farm house. Part of Jerry’s duties was to look after the farm’s widowed matriarch. She was still getting around in her big Buick when I first came on the scene.
However, as the years wore on and she lost her driving capability, much of Jerry’s time was spent — as he put it — ”driving Miss Daisy.”
“Miss Daisy” as we’ll call her, is one example of modest people achieving fame without trying. In 1954, as a school teacher, she was asked to repair donated clothing so that poor school children wouldn’t get mocked for going to school in rags. When the program ended, she kept right on sewing, well into the 1990s. At 79, she was featured in People Magazine and on both Rosie O’Donnell’s and Oprah Winfrey’s television programs.
Back then, the crop land was leased to a large farming outfit, Egypt Farms. When Egypt moved most of its operations to Shenandoah County, a few other renters were tried before the family settled on Tranco Farms.
Jerry regularly mowed the approximately 8 acres around the barns and house. After a few years of mowing, Jerry found his comfort zone and got to know every inch of the property intimately. He even named the rocks — tiny protuberances of giant subterranean boulders that interfered with mowing; “That’s *¢&&%##@))((*! over there, around the side of the barn is ¢@+###*! …” and so-forth around the farm. Jerry often complained about the Allis’ hydraulics not responding properly. We had the typical operator/mechanic battles over this for several seasons.
As a strategy, I selected a Farmall Cub with one of those single-blade “Brush Hog’’ type belly mowers from the farm’s vast Farmall tractor collection. I tuned the tractor up and put a razor edge on the blade. I told Jerry that while I had the Allis’ hydraulics torn down indefinitely, he would have to use this tractor for mowing. Jerry was paid a regular salary — not by the hour. The Cub mower deck was narrower than the Allis’ and he would probably have to mow in first gear rather than second as with the larger Allis Chalmers.
Jerry stopped complaining. I later learned that the Allis Chalmers CA hydraulics are designed to lift in 2 stages. This is to accommodate turning at the end of a row when cultivating.
Jerry, who passed away in 2010, was right all along. Oops.
Wednesday, March 22, was the startup of the 2017 season on the farm. There’s a stiff, chill breeze this sunny day. Jerry, “Miss Daisy” and Max, the huge German Shepherd, have all passed on. The current generation uses the farm on occasion. There’s no one here today. I’m done with cold wind for the year so elected to work in the open entrance of the not-so-old (1952) barn that faces away from the prevailing wind.
The wind creaks the oak timbers of the barn and rattles the tin roof and sets random loose boards and climbing vines tapping.
There have been bear sightings in the area. It’s amazing how many noises an old barn makes on a windy day that sound just like a bear moving about. Otherwise, it’s very quiet.
Originally, the focus was the repair and maintenance of the collection of antique Farmalls. With Jerry gone, the focus is now more on the relative few of these tractors equipped for mowing. Since the mowing responsibilities are now shared by myself and the family, I try to leave as many functional mowing tractors there as possible. Thus, should a problem develop with a tractor, the person mowing need only park that tractor and hop on another.
I had obtained authorization to bring the aforementioned Cub out of the barn and put it into service. The Cub had sat in the barn since my conversation with Jerry in — oh my! — 2006 or 7. While attending to a call from another customer in the area over the winter, I stopped by the farm and pulled the carburetor and fuel valve/sediment bowl assembly. These went to the North River Mills shop for a rebuild and I now have them with me, all shiny and clean inside and out. In order to access the Cub, I need to move a beautifully restored 1951 Farmall H tractor.
I park the H along the roadside in the sunshine. Such activity has become a rite of spring for this community.
As I work in the barn, I hear cars and trucks slowing down and tapping their horns in greeting. A few stop for photographs.
The Cub finally starts and runs. Unfortunately, I had parked it under one of the barn’s heavy oak beams and the pigeons responded with a birdie Blitzkrieg. Caked in droppings and downy feathers, the tractor was driven to the mowing tractor lineup behind the farm house. We hope for rain to wash away the poop.
Walking back to the barn, I see another sign of spring moving along the road. Motorcycle riders sometimes go to great lengths to make themselves and their machines impressive and imposing and quite often they’re successful. However, this Harley rider’s image is one that’s a tough act to follow; A full-dress “hog” moves effortlessly over the country road. Barely above an idle, its big V-twin engine toys indifferently with its load. The rider, sitting ramrod straight in full leather waves a greeting.
The lettering on the white side compartments simply reads “POLICE”. Another season on the farm begins.
First published April 5, 2017
