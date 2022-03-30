CHARLESTON — Hens in West Virginia laid an average of 234 eggs in 2021, 4 better than the year before.
The number of layers averaged 1.27 million, up 1% from 2020’s average of 1.26 million.
In 2021, pullets totaled 825,000, up 6% from the 2020 total of 779,000. Other chickens totaled 112,000 in 2021, up 6% from the 2020 total of 106,000.
Egg production during the year ending Nov. 30 totaled 298.2 million eggs. This was 3% higher than the 2020 production of 290.3 million eggs.
The total number of chickens on hand on Dec. 1 (excluding commercial broilers) was 2.30 million head, up 6% from the 2020 total of 2.18 million.
The total value of all chickens on Dec. 1 was $18.4 million, up 16% from a year earlier’s value of $15.9 million. The average value of $8 per head on Dec. 1 was up 70 cents per head from the 2020 value of $7.30 per bird.
Across the United States, layers averaged 389 million during 2021, down 1% from the year earlier. The annual average production per layer on hand in 2021 was 285 eggs, unchanged from 2020.
Egg production during the year ending Nov. 30 totaled 111 billion eggs, down 1% from 2020. Table egg production, at 95.6 billion eggs, was down 2% from the previous year. Hatching egg production, at 15.2 billion eggs, was up 3% from 2020.
The total inventory of chickens on hand on Dec. 1 (excluding commercial broilers) was 523 million birds, up 1% from last year.
The total value of all chickens on Dec. 1 was $3.00 billion, up 16% from 2020. The average value increased from $4.99 per bird on Dec. 1, 2020, to $5.75 per bird last Dec. 1.
