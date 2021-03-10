March 4, 2015 — I couldn’t have picked a worse day to gather my first impressions of Josephine City. It had been sunny and warm when I left Hanging Rock in Hampshire County, leaving with high hopes for a prosperous day on the Clarke County, Va., tractor repair route. The weather became worse as I proceeded eastward but my hopes were as yet not dashed — after all, one job, a zeroturn mower repair at Sandstone Farm at Millwood was under roof with the promise of also servicing their ancient Ford 3000 tractor if the rain held off.
After a stop at Carlyle and Anderson, the local John Deere dealer for parts, I headed to a horse farm southeast of Berryville to have a look at Don Brigg’s Kubota L2900. He had reported excess resistance in moving the 3-point hitch lever. It turned out to be just another of Kubota’s unlubricatable lubrication points seizing up. Along with the upcoming oil change and other maintenance, I’ll drill and thread a hole and insert a grease fitting where there should have been one when it left the factory.
Rain arrived as I left the Briggs farm and moved through Berryville on Church Street. This wasn’t a problem except that the radio suggested a drastic temperature drop to the west that might have me finding my way home in ice and snow. I decided to forego the Sandstone visit and head home. I took Church Street out of Berryville to catch Route 340 then Senseny Road which would become Cork Street, a direct route through Winchester.
I have some past connection with this part of Berryville. Church Street joins Route 340 at Aurora, an antebellum manor house. It was purchased in its fixer-upper stage by client Sherry Toole. For several years after, various contractors made regular visits bringing the old place back to its former glory. The grounds were surrounded by apple orchard on 3 sides, and in the fall I often filled my straw hat with York Imperials.
An Oliver 550 tractor with a 5-foot Woods mower was dispatched to this property to keep the weeds and grass down. I serviced this equipment and, under a separate agreement, often did the mowing, which I found very pleasant in those surroundings.
Centrally located along my tractor repair route, I often used this vacant property as a place to stop and catch up on paperwork, make an emergency repair to my service truck, eat lunch, take photos and/or a nap.
Across Route 340, the narrow peninsula formed by Church Street and the highway, now a cluster of modern houses, was then a dense wilderness of boulders and locust trees. On the other side of these woods was the mysterious Josephine City.
The area that became Josephine City was a neighborhood founded by freed slaves after the Civil War. That’s the short version — the whole story wouldn’t fit in these pages. The little community had homes, of course, as well as stores, churches and its own school. Josephine Street has been nominated to Virginia’s Register of Historic Places for its historic contribution to progress in black commerce and education.
The rain was picking up in intensity. I got out of my truck to photograph the historical marker at the entrance to Josephine City only to find that my camera’s batteries weren’t up to the task. I then proceeded down Josephine Street peering intently at the well-kept houses, looking for those deep-set windows, indicating an old log structure covered in relatively modern siding.
This proved difficult as the traffic along the street was increasing. Feeling like an uninvited guest in this small, intimate community, I pulled over at the railroad tracks to let traffic pass. A car full of young black men passed — probably part of a rained-out construction crew. They regarded me with curiosity. I found 2 more plaques — one at the old school and another at Milton Valley Cemetery that I also couldn’t photograph. I didn’t feel comfortable sitting and taking notes from them.
Nestled between a factory and a modern apartment complex, Josephine City is not exactly sprawling. One does, however, get a sense of sovereignty about the place — possibly because of these boundaries. It’s not just another street in Berryville. Its surroundings were, I’m sure, quite different when it was laid out in the late 1860s.
A leaden sky, steady rain and dirty snow enhance the visual effect of decay, making structures in moderate decline seem hopeless. Rainwater trickles around fine log dovetailing, holes in outside walls look more cavernous and foreboding, rubble peeking from under the snow is more clearly defined. I guess this visit was partly inspired by a front page article in the Feb. 28 Winchester Star. A photo shows resident Thomas Brown standing by a decaying house. The headline reads “Local Man Wants to Save Josephine Street Home.”
I thought that I might have a look and perhaps determine how good his chances were at bringing back the house. If work were to progress, I also wanted to offer occasional donated use of the many air and hydraulic tools on my service truck should they get into an unexpected pinch. Indeed, of the few unoccupied and decaying houses along Josephine Street, this historical structure seems the most promising.
There is a museum in the old Josephine School at 303 Josephine St. The museum is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays and by appointment. Phone at the museum is 540-9555512. Mailing address (you’ll probably need a business size or larger envelope) is Josephine School Community Museum and Clarke County African American Cultural Center, P.O. Box 423, Berryville, VA 22611. The website address is jschoolmuseum.org, and email is jschool5l5@verizon.net. Now, if you can just find the place.
No, I haven’t visited the museum which, I guess, makes this story underresearched. I would certainly like to visit, but those circumstances of me being in the area with time on my hands and the museum being open as well just aren’t all that likely. One thing’s for sure, it will have to be a better day than March 4, 2015.
First published March 11, 2017
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.