I'm thinking about my grandfather's Winchester Model 42 .410 pump shotgun. It's somewhere else in the extended family, jealously guarded by some of those who hoard keepsakes and mementos. Fortunately, I never inherited that gene.
Grant Cornett was an eastern Kentucky hunter, trapper and moonshiner suddenly turned loose on the Collins (as in Harper-Collins) nature preserve near Princeton, N.J. He worked at that opulent estate as a live-in grounds man and general caretaker.
Grandpap Cornett could see wildlife where no one else could and could make it rain squirrels with the pump gun while I, a 12-year old-hunter with thick glasses, tried to keep up with my single shot bolt action Mossburg. The Model 42 holds six 2 3/4-inch shells or 5 3-inch shells. My grandfather scoffed at the idea of wasting a potential shot using "them long skinny (pronounced “skeeny”) shells."
Indeed, he spoke the dialect of those Kentucky hills. "Let fly and down he come," he would say regarding shooting squirrels. I often could not discern where my own quarry landed amongst the thick mat of oak and hickory leaves. "Over yonder he lay," he would say, taking advantage of his sharp hunter's eye.
My grandmother, Della, was most proficient at preparing wild game, and her squirrel gravy and dumplings was among my favorites.
Lately, I've been thinking that I might have to upgrade from my present Stevens .410 single to a pump or even a semi-auto.
Last week, a loud metallic bang came from just outside the back door. Upon investigating, I found a large, partially eaten York apple on the ground. A wet spot on the hood of the nearby John Deere indicated the point of impact.
The "woods rats" (my term used when addressing thieving squirrels) are back and with a taste for apples. They've found the 20 or so bushels of mixed varieties on the porch. The woods rats are really testing the limits of their already peripheral and tenuous pet status. Normally few in number, they, until now, have limited themselves to minor thievery. I found 2 in our Filbert bush, bouncing at the ends of the long, spindly limbs, loading up on the little nuts. We were thus forced to engage in an emergency harvest.
As we rushed out the door for an important meeting, I heard a noise from the garage that I couldn't identify. I spent the evening worrying that we were being robbed only to later find a coal bucket half-full of hickory nuts knocked over on its side and part of its contents gone.
Earlier theft involves an apple tree in the backyard. It's the still unnamed apple that I'm working to propagate. Normally, if not thinned, an apple tree will only bear every other year. Thinning makes room for the next season's fruit buds to form. This tree had gone into semi-annual bearing. That is, until the squirrels found it and started swiping the little green apples, effectively thinning the tree. It now bears every year, but the crop never makes it to maturity.
The wood rats are not so few in number now. Our relatively few squirrels have enlisted their neighbors from across the river in order to stage a full-scale raid. It's a virtual wilderness over there. Those 12 acres are mostly floodplain, so most wildlife activity is limited to the treetops. The tree canopy meets in the middle of the river, so the squirrel’s crossing is literally "over the river and through the woods."
When stealing the little apples in the summertime, the squirrels will take a few bites then drop the apple, doing their best, I'm convinced, to hit one of us with the core. When this happens, we might look up to see and hear a squirrel scolding or "monkey talking" — or is he laughing? More recently, I almost got clipped by a 6-ounce Granny Smith.
This activity begs these questions: How does such a small animal leap about the limbs with an 8‑ounce apple in his mouth without breaking his neck? Further, how does he consume such a large piece of fruit (apart from the ones they throw at us) so quickly that they're back for more within the hour?
I guess that the squirrel's strength to size ratio must be like ants and dung beetles. Scientists are always saying things like, "If an ant were the size of a human, it could lift a Toyota factory — if we could harness the strength of a dung beetle, a bulldozer could be pocket-sized..." and stuff like that to help us imagine that if nature were to revolt, we'd be toast.
I watched from inside the house as a squirrel snuck up onto the porch and selected a large Rome Beauty. After latching onto it with his teeth, he made the leap to the trunk of a walnut tree 30 inches away. He didn't seem affected in the slightest nor did the weight of the apple lessen his grip on the walnut bark. This would be roughly equivalent to us leaping 10 feet, packing a cement mixer.
As for where the apples were going, further observation revealed that the bushy-tailed robbers were stashing the partially eaten fruit in the forks of tree limbs or in thick growth high in the trees.
If, as is the plan, we begin growing more apples here, we will have little choice but to become squirrel‑vores. At $1,200 to $1,700 for a good Winchester Model 42, which was made in .410 gauge only from 1933 to 1963, that acquisition seems unlikely. Since I didn't inherit my grandfather's eye for game, I'll probably need to go to a heavier gauge, say, 28 or 16 anyway. (20s always seem to kick more than they're worth.) It would be nice to have my grandmother's squirrel recipe, too. However, the Old Hippie seems capable of cracking the codes of my family's unrecorded old-time recipes — even Grandma Kalvitis' thick batter dipped, boarding house fried chicken from the 1920s, merely from an old-timer's description.
Hopefully, these little thieves will clean up their act instead.
First published Dec. 9, 2015
