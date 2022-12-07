Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I'm thinking about my grandfather's Winchester Model 42 .410 pump shotgun. It's somewhere else in the extended family, jealously guarded by some of those who hoard keepsakes and mementos. Fortunately, I never inherited that gene.

Grant Cornett was an eastern Kentucky hunter, trapper and moonshiner suddenly turned loose on the Collins (as in Harper-Collins) nature preserve near Princeton, N.J. He worked at that opulent estate as a live-in grounds man and general caretaker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.