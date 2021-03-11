Morgans are ‘inseparable’ on their Shanks farm
“We’re like 2 oxen under the same yoke,” laughs Becky.
The Morgans are the faces, voices and hands behind Quicken Farm, located in Shanks off Heide Cooper Road. Becky is a Hampshire native, born and raised in Capon Bridge, and Ed, after moving around in his youth with his military family, also ended up in Capon Bridge.
They’ve been married since 2000, and Ed said they’re “inseparable.”
Quicken Farm started the same year the Morgans got married, and since then, they’ve raised cattle, pigs and goats.
Teamwork is a key component in getting work done at Quicken Farm, and the Morgans are the poster children for the concept.
“We just rely on each other,” Becky said simply. “The other day, he was hauling cows and I was hauling hay. Even if we’re not actually physically together, it’s always divide and conquer.”
Divide and conquer. If there’s a motto that works for both marriage and farm life, that might just be the one.
It might sound nice, Becky said, working with your husband on a farm (“the pastoral vision,” she elaborated), but it has its challenges: it’s very much a give-and-take kind of lifestyle,
“She’s the brains,” chuckled Ed. “I’ll come up with some hare-brained idea, and she’ll just polish it.”
Becky added, “All of our decisions come from us together. Both of us together, hands-on, in an emergency situation? Those are the moments we get closer.”
The Shanks couple is used to emergencies at Quicken Farm.
In 2016, there was some tractor trauma on the farm. The couple was hauling hay along the trail, up the hill on their property.
“We’ve done it so many times,” Becky recalled. “You just know how to do it. You can feel when (the trailer) digs in.”
She was driving the truck, pulling both the trailer and Ed, on the tractor.
“It just felt really light,” she remembered. “I looked back and saw the trailer going back down the hill.”
The path caught the tractor, flipped it, and Becky saw that it took out a whole fence line.
“I just remember throwing that truck in park and running down that hill,” Becky said. “I couldn’t see him. I was swearing that he was under that tractor.”
Ed was all right, but a tractor flip is a perfect example of one of the many emergencies that the Morgans tackle together. While they do get help from other farmers in the area on certain projects (sometimes, you need more than just 2 sets of hands), much of the time it’s just the 2 of them on the farm.
“We are our worst employees,” Ed admitted with a laugh. The Morgans do a lot of laughing.
One night, a month and a half ago, though, lots of things were happening at once. “Laughing” wasn’t one of them.
Becky painted the picture: It was a snowy night, dark and freezing. She was on the tractor dealing with the hay, and one of their cows began to calve.
The cold night became hectic very quickly. She heard Ed down by the pond on the farm.
“All I hear is him screaming,” she recounted.
A calf that was only 1 day old had found its way out onto the icy surface of the pond, and the ice broke. Ed was in the pond, the frigid water all the way up to his neck, trying to rescue the calf.
He ended up winging the calf back to the bank, and when he emerged from the pond, he was in danger of being frozen from nearly head to toe.
“I start yelling at him to go home,” Becky said. “I’ve still got hay to put out, a cow dropping a calf and I didn’t need a frozen husband.”
Everything sorted itself out in the end; Ed went back to the house to change into warm, dry clothes, neighbors offered Becky their help and the calving cow ended up doing it all on her own.
The cow, both calves and both Morgans were OK.
“The whole holler heard me yelling that night,” Becky remembered. “It was just so much at once.”
They’re always there for each other. The “can you help mes” and the “come to my rescues” might make emotions run a little high, Ed pointed out, but it’s all a part of being a team.
That’s one of their top safety tips for farming: never do anything by yourself.
Even if you have to be away from your partner, there has to be someone else there.
“One person alone just can’t do it,” Becky explained. “If they tell you they do, they are lying or they aren’t farming.”
